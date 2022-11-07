Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Copper Country Man Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Distribution Charges
On November 5th, 2022, following a year long investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested a 55 year old, male from Pelkie, MI., for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been bringing in large quantities of...
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
wnmufm.org
Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident
NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette County Local Election Results Posted
The Marquette County Clerk’s office has posted the unofficial local election results. Democratic candidates all won their statewide races in the county, although Republican Congressman Jack Bergman lost by just 3,500 votes to Marquette Democratic candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser. Even closer was the state senate race, which Republican Ed McBroom lost by only 420 votes to Democrat John Braamse. Both Republican incumbents ended up winning those seats.
WLUC
UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps. A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.
Comments / 0