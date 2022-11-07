ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

abc45.com

Duke Energy prepares for outages as Nicole approaches

The storm has the weekend going over Florida however is it still a threat to power lines in the triad. Are power lines improved around the piedmont triad after Ian. What do you expect to see for this storm. If lines are taken down how long do you think that...
FLORIDA STATE
abc45.com

Polls closed in North Carolina; live results

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions cast a ballot in North Carolina for the midterm elections. High profile Senate and House of Representative races occurred throughout the state. ABC 45 News has crews covering the races throughout the state.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
abc45.com

Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
ARKANSAS STATE
abc45.com

Early Voting Numbers in North Carolina

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, our listening area had a large turnout for early voting. Pre-Election Day voting ended this past Saturday, November 5, with the following trends from the Triad and North Carolina:. Statewide One-Stop Early Voting total amount: 2,010,109. Guilford County early...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
abc45.com

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE
abc45.com

Takeaways from the 2022 Midterm Elections

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Votes are still be counted in certain key races across the country. Here in North Carolina, there were some close races, but now we know who all the winners are. Close to $4,000,000 people in the state voted in this year's election. That's out of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

