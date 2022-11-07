MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."

