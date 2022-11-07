ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTGS

Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
LAKE CITY, IA
WTGS

Father-in-law of former Bengals player sells $2 billion lottery ticket

LOS ANGELES (AP/WKRC) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTGS

EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

Beaufort County becomes first in state to pass Greenspace Tax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County will be the first in the state of South Carolina to implement a greenspace tax. Preliminary election results show that voters passed the penny sales tax. County leaders said the tax dollars will be used to help with land and waterway preservation...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
FORT MILL, SC
WTGS

Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close

MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Checking in with some of the winners of Election Day in Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Incumbent U.S. Representative Buddy Carter has been re-elected to serve Georgia's 1st Congressional District. Carter won with 59.17% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. “This is my home where I’ve lived all my life and where I intend to live all my...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida's race for governor, per AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Republican Buddy Carter wins re-election to Georgia's 1st Congressional District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Buddy Carter won re-election to the U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District, beating out Democratic challenger Wade Herring. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Carter has served as the U.S. Representative for the 1st district since 2015. Before that,...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

