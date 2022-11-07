Read full article on original website
Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
Father-in-law of former Bengals player sells $2 billion lottery ticket
LOS ANGELES (AP/WKRC) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of...
EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
Beaufort County becomes first in state to pass Greenspace Tax
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County will be the first in the state of South Carolina to implement a greenspace tax. Preliminary election results show that voters passed the penny sales tax. County leaders said the tax dollars will be used to help with land and waterway preservation...
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close
MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. It includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
Checking in with some of the winners of Election Day in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Incumbent U.S. Representative Buddy Carter has been re-elected to serve Georgia's 1st Congressional District. Carter won with 59.17% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. “This is my home where I’ve lived all my life and where I intend to live all my...
DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida's race for governor, per AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
Marylanders vote yes on Question 4, legalizing recreational marijuana for adults
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marylanders voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The decision will legalize marijuana and enable its commercial sale, starting on July 1. Adults that meet the age requirements will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of...
Republican Buddy Carter wins re-election to Georgia's 1st Congressional District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Buddy Carter won re-election to the U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District, beating out Democratic challenger Wade Herring. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Carter has served as the U.S. Representative for the 1st district since 2015. Before that,...
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
Georgia Secretary of State holds press conference on Election Day results
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who won re-election to office on Tuesday, held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss statewide election results. You can watch the press conference below.
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
