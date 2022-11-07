Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/11/22
Much colder air has arrived in Southeast Kansas. Clouds will slowly clear today but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. We could even see some teens by Saturday night. The leading edge of colder is already pushing along Interstate 44. This is where we are going to...
WIBW
KDWP successfully reintroduces threatened fish species
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is reestablishing a native fish species that was once abundant in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins. The Plains Minnow has substantially declined in numbers in numbers statewide since 1970. The declines have...
This Small Kansas Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Kansas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunflower State? It appears that Kansas' small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Dodge City is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back
PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
KWCH.com
Dodge City CC closed due to potential security risk
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Social media accounts belonging to Dodge City Community College indicate the school’s campus is closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to a potential security risk. The school did not say what the security risk was, but addressed rumors of an active shooter by saying that...
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Governor-Elect Pillens' Veterans Day statement
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
Recall over Salmonella concern impacts 4 Kansas Walmart stores
The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
KMBC.com
Kansas election results: Looking forward as results are finalized
TOPEKA, Kan. — If you don't see results above,click here. Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt conceded the race for Kansas Governor after holding out for uncounted ballots. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Southeast Kansas school will maintain Native American mascot
ST. PAUL, Kans. — Despite recent objections from the Kansas State Board of Education, a southeast Kansas school said Thursday they will continue to use their Native American icon. Superintendent of Schools for USD 505, Craig Bagshaw, and St. Paul Principal, Keaton McCracken, released a joint statement on Kansas’ BOE advice to schools on dropping […]
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0