Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
Tulip Time to Bring Sinterklaas to Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Sinterklaas will be back in Holland next month. Officials with the Tulip Time Festival announced on Monday that the Dutch tradition returns to the Holland Kerstmarkt on Friday, December 2nd. Holland’s annual signature event stages this celebration of the roots of the Santa Claus legend, as the Roman Catholic bishop from Spain would travel Europe every year, riding on a white horse. He and his helpers, the Piets, would visit children in need, and would arrive in the Netherlands via land or sea in early December.
UPDATE: Youth Found in Hopkins Area
HOPKINS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 11, 2022) – A 14-year-old Burnips area boy was missing but is now found safe and sound, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for helping to make that so. Curran Edward Putnam hadn’t been seen since walking near his home...
News Alert From HAC
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Holland Aquatic Center (HAC) Foundation has announced its newest campaign that will lay the groundwork for future support to individuals and operations at HAC. The Brick-by-Brick Campaign, launched in the fall of 2022, seeks to provide financial assistance to eligible Holland residents...
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Hope Men’s Basketball No. 1 in MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll
The Hope College men’s basketball team will start its bid to repeat as MIAA champion as a unanimous preseason favorite in the league for the upcoming season. The Flying Dutchmen claimed all seven possible first-place votes and topped the preseason poll with 14 points. Coaches could not vote for their own teams.
Community Action House Looking for Financial Help in Thanksgiving Initiative
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 11, 2022) – While the upcoming Great Thanksgiving Banquet at DeVos Fieldhouse from Gateway Mission on November 23rd is getting a lion’s share of attention along the Lakeshore, another charitable effort surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday shouldn’t be overlooked. Officials with the Community Action...
Spartans and Wolverine in hoops action today, WMU wins big at home last night
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University Michigan men’s basketball team will square off with Eastern Michigan tonight at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The 22nd-ranked Wolverines began the hoops season with an easy win over Purdue Fort Wayne Monday. Michigan State University is in San Diego to...
New Pool Opens at Holland Aquatic Center
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Another step in the renovation of the Holland Aquatic Center was taken this week. On Monday, the Maple Avenue facility opened a 25-yard, five-lane multipurpose pool. Located next to the 50-meter competition pool, the new spot adds versatility, according to Center General Manager Amanda Duimstra. “It can be used by both MLA (Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics) teams (swim and dive) since it has starting blocks and a diving well with two one-meter diving boards,” she said in a statement. “It was designed for lanes to run both ways so it can be used for either lap swim or our swim school program. Since it has both deep and shallow water, it can be used for different types of wellness classes. During our busiest times, such as holiday breaks, it can be used for Family Splash, too.”
General Election 2022 Results – Local Results Update
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Here are the results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Ottawa County 66% of registered voters casing ballots; Allegan County 57% of registered voters casting ballots. ***. Ottawa Co. Board District 1 – Republican Gretchen Crosby 60%, Democrat...
Police Investigate Holland Township Shooting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. At that time, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that a 16 year old male was en route to Holland Community Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
