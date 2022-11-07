Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
1450wlaf.com
Deborah “Deb” (Lawson) Strunk, age 64, of the Keswick Community of Whitley County, Kentucky
Deborah “Deb” (Lawson) Strunk, age 64, of the Keswick Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family and her beloved pets whom she loved dearly. She was born on July 20, 1958, to the late...
1450wlaf.com
Ford, Thompson named Campbell County “Volunteers of the Year”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Each year, volunteers are honored by the State of Tennessee. This initiative, led by Volunteer Tennessee, seeks to recognize outstanding community servants from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties. With the program now in its 15th year, two Campbell County residents have been selected as the youth and adult Volunteer of the Year. These two individuals will be recognized by Gov. Bill Lee in February at a special ceremony in Nashville.
1450wlaf.com
Charles David Matlock, age 73, of Jacksboro
Charles David Matlock, age 73, of Jacksboro passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was a member of Covenant Life Church, retired from LaFollette Post Office after 25 years and a US Vietnam Veteran and a purple heart recipient. Preceded in death by parents: Frank and Cleo McCullah Matlock, sister: Janice Lewis, brother: Gary Matlock.
1450wlaf.com
Ray cousins complete East Tennessee Regional Leadership Program
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cousins Lynn Ray and April Ray-Berry completed the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association program on Tuesday. The East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association includes all sixteen counties of the East Tennessee Development District. The purpose of the leadership program is to provide a regional approach to addressing key issues vital to East Tennessee; while discovering and promoting the available resources that are actively working to improve the region. Thus, creating a network of concerned leaders working toward the common goal of resolving needs in the East Tennessee region. ETRLA’s mission statement states that the goal of the ten-month program is to “unite existing and emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to increase their understanding of community issues, broaden their vision, and enhance their individual and collective ability to lead, while at all times championing its values of service, diversity, inclusion, and openness to change.” Participants of the ETRLA program have previously completed their local county leadership programs.
1450wlaf.com
Two homes saved from forest fire off Stoney Fork Road
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Wednesday at 10pm, a forest fire was burning near two homes on Stoney Fork Road. Firefighters with the Caryville and Stoney Fork Volunteer Fire Departments along with a forestry crew out of Hawkins County saved the two homes from the nearby flames at 6589 Stoney Fork Road. There were no injuries.
1450wlaf.com
Local fire units on scene and more headed to Stoney Fork forest fire
STONEY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Here’s an update at 4pm on Thursday on the Stoney Fork forest fire. The fire has grown to 60 acres, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. However, firefighters have the fire 70% contained. Two fires, not too far apart the way the...
1450wlaf.com
Billy Dean Braswell, Jr., age 57 of Caryville
Billy Dean Braswell, Jr., age 57 of Caryville, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 11, 1965 to the late Billy Dean, Sr. and Annette Hayes Braswell in Oak Ridge. He was a likeable person who enjoyed life and always had a good sense of humor. He was always busy working around his home and loved working on and fixing things, and enjoyed gambling. He loved his family and friends but most of all he loved his dog, Ginger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County WWII history shared from La Follette Press clippings
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Perhaps it’s only fitting that we share with you on this Veterans Day clippings from a long ago La Follette Press. Sadly among the photos is a story of the first casualty from the World War II for Campbell County. The soldier’s name is Arthur Summers, and we thank Jay Willoughby for sharing these with us.
1450wlaf.com
La Follette legend Bobby Heatherly is honored, celebrated and roasted
TOP PHOTO: Bobby Heatherly served as the golf pro at the La Follette Country Club for nearly 40 years. During Heatherly’s 36 years on the hill, sweeping changes took place. Membership maxed out going from 15 members in 1969 to 210 creating a waiting list to join and leaving no room for anyone to pay a green fee and play.
1450wlaf.com
7 Names on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Arrest Report
Brandenburg, Kristy Gail, age 41, of Jacksboro for a hold for Loudon County. Branislav, Grujic, age 41, of Westport, Washington for theft of property under $1,000. Brock, Brandon Chase, age 40, of Jacksboro for criminal simulation. Collins, Charles, age 25, of Cumberland Gap for possession of a schedule II controlled...
1450wlaf.com
Community Trust Bank to host Chamber’s Coffee Connection next week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “You are encouraged to make plans to join us for our November Coffee Connection,” said Missy Tackett, executive director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. The event is Thurs., Nov. 17, 8:30am, for the November Chamber Coffee Connection with Chamber...
1450wlaf.com
Print your copy of the Veterans Day Parade line-up from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Here is the parade line-up for Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade. 7. Grand Marshall: Paul David Hicks – Vietnam Veteran. 9. J.B. Hawn (Vietnam Veteran) 10. Veteran Service Officer Kevin Walden. 11. Jellico Honor Guard. 12. Vietnam Veterans of America. 13. Disabled American Veterans...
1450wlaf.com
Thank you, veterans and active-duty military personnel
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It is Veterans Day, and even though the annual ceremony held on the grounds of the Campbell County Courthouse is cancelled today because of the rain and wind, the Veterans Day Parade is still on for Saturday at 2pm in La Follette. Connect HERE to see a production celebrating and honoring veterans. This is a production of Kevin Walden, Director of the Campbell County Veteran Services Office.
1450wlaf.com
Hawkins tries and fails to outrun sheriff’s deputy, faces kidnapping charge
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Kingston man attempted to evade a Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday afternoon, but it was to no avail according to a report from the CCSO. Ricky Lynn Hawkins was soon stopped by the deputy and placed under arrest. Hawkins, who is still...
1450wlaf.com
AARP Tax Aide volunteers are needed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – With the support of the AARP Tax Aide Foundation, AARP is once again offering free tax preparation and filing services at the Campbell County Senior Center in 2023 for the 2022 tax year. The center is on South 8th Street at East Central Avenue.
1450wlaf.com
Ladd racks up 32 arrests in nine years
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 27, Sgt. Brandon Gross with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office answered two theft calls beginning with one about a stolen 2015 Can-Am Commander from a home on Camp Ridge Road. The owner of the side-by-side told Gross that it had been stolen from her father’s residence around 4 am.
Comments / 0