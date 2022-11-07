ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road

An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
WATCH: Baby Alligator Spotted at South Carolina Starbucks

A baby alligator was spotted running on the loose outside of a South Carolina Starbucks recently. Sure, the baby alligator is certainly not a common sight at the popular coffee shop. However, it certainly gets a lot of attention while it’s hanging out near the entrance of the South Carolina business. Perhaps this little guy was ready to try some of this year’s seasonal Starbucks drinks.
Moron Tourists Walk Right Up to Huge Black Bear on Bike Path: VIDEO

Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how many warnings people are given. Some will just refuse to heed any concerns, putting themselves directly in the path of danger. Such as this latest clip depicting a group of “tourons” in Canada. The group is seen in the video making shockingly unwise choices as they walk along the famous Whistler bike path in Canada. Stopping just feet away from a wandering black bear.
WATCH: Wild Wolf on the Hunt Chases Cyclist Down Bike Path

One of the many great things about recreating in national parks around the globe is that it gives us the opportunity to observe wild animals in their natural habitats. However, a video, taken in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands, captures the terrifying moment a lone cyclist, enjoying a leisurely ride down an isolated trail, was forced to drastically pick up the pace as a wild wolf began chasing them. Check out the heart-pumping footage below.
Roger Sexton, ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dead at 76

Roger Sexton of Survivor fame has died at 76 years old at his daughter’s home after suffering from Lewy body dementia. Family members of his confirmed on Thursday that Sexton died in late October. He died in the presence of family and caretakers, according to DailyMail. Sexton was a...
Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River

The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest

A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
Influencer Faces Serious Jail Time After Eating Entire Bat on Camera

A Thai blogger is risking up to five years in jail for taping herself eating a whole bat in a bowl of soup. The dead animal is seen floating in a mud-colored soup with cherry tomatoes, according to The Daily Mail. Phonchanok Srisunaklua uploaded the one-minute and 40-second clip of this to her Gin Zap Bep Nua Nua (Eat spicy and delicious) YouTube channel.
Ammo Shortage Causing Australia’s Kangaroo Population To Explode

It’s a great time to be a kangaroo in the Australian state of Queensland. According to reports, the kangaroo population in the area is at an all-time high due to the international ammunition shortage. Due to manufacturing delays during COVID-19 and compounded by the war in Ukraine, the lack of ammunition has more than annoyed farmers. It’s also hurt farmers who hire shooters to control kangaroo populations on their farms.
