One of the many great things about recreating in national parks around the globe is that it gives us the opportunity to observe wild animals in their natural habitats. However, a video, taken in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands, captures the terrifying moment a lone cyclist, enjoying a leisurely ride down an isolated trail, was forced to drastically pick up the pace as a wild wolf began chasing them. Check out the heart-pumping footage below.

