Buck With Huge Rack of Antlers Manages To Crawl Underneath Gate: WATCH
In this hilarious video posted to Instagram, a buck with huge antlers manages to crawl under a gate against the odds. The mule deer shows his athletic ability and limbos his way below the bar. The video starts as the buck crouches down, inspecting the gate. Realizing he can pass...
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road
An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
WATCH: Killer Whales Sink a Boat Full of Fishermen After Launching ‘Organized Attack’
Last week, a group of fishermen had a brush with death when they were attacked by killer whales off the coast of Portugal. When the French boat was sailing north of Porto, it was surrounded by a pod of orcas. They attacked the boat, causing it to fill with water and sink into the ocean. The terrifying viral video was shared on Youtube.
WATCH: Baby Alligator Spotted at South Carolina Starbucks
A baby alligator was spotted running on the loose outside of a South Carolina Starbucks recently. Sure, the baby alligator is certainly not a common sight at the popular coffee shop. However, it certainly gets a lot of attention while it’s hanging out near the entrance of the South Carolina business. Perhaps this little guy was ready to try some of this year’s seasonal Starbucks drinks.
Moron Tourists Walk Right Up to Huge Black Bear on Bike Path: VIDEO
Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how many warnings people are given. Some will just refuse to heed any concerns, putting themselves directly in the path of danger. Such as this latest clip depicting a group of “tourons” in Canada. The group is seen in the video making shockingly unwise choices as they walk along the famous Whistler bike path in Canada. Stopping just feet away from a wandering black bear.
WATCH: Wild Wolf on the Hunt Chases Cyclist Down Bike Path
One of the many great things about recreating in national parks around the globe is that it gives us the opportunity to observe wild animals in their natural habitats. However, a video, taken in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands, captures the terrifying moment a lone cyclist, enjoying a leisurely ride down an isolated trail, was forced to drastically pick up the pace as a wild wolf began chasing them. Check out the heart-pumping footage below.
Roger Sexton, ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dead at 76
Roger Sexton of Survivor fame has died at 76 years old at his daughter’s home after suffering from Lewy body dementia. Family members of his confirmed on Thursday that Sexton died in late October. He died in the presence of family and caretakers, according to DailyMail. Sexton was a...
WATCH: ‘Absolutely Insane’ Shark With Half of Its Jaw Hanging Off Swims Alongside Boat
To say that sharks have a bad rap would be a dramatic understatement. Thanks to the endless barrage of films depicting the apex predators as mindless, soulless monsters with no desires but the taste of blood, some of the world’s most beautiful creatures are viewed as nothing but terrors of the sea.
WATCH: Bear Gets Up Close and Personal With Ring Camera During Nighttime Dip in Reno Pond
In this hilarious video, this bear decided to take a nighttime dip in a pond in Reno, Nevada. A Ring camera luckily captured the encounter of this bear living out his “Bare Necessities” dream. The camera shows the bear first leaning over the pond and inspecting it. Then,...
WATCH: Black Bear Destroys Kid’s Snowman as He Watches on in Horror
In North Vancouver, a black bear found a snowman and decided to ruin the fun. In a video captured by the family, we see the bear destroy the freshly-made snowman. Keith Mewis says his wife Georgia recorded the scene from the safety of their kitchen. The bear began picking apart the snowman their son had made a day earlier.
Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River
The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest
A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
LOOK: Cloud Formation Over Minnesota Looks Eerily Similar to the Ocean
A photo of swirling gray clouds over a Minnesota roadway has gone viral as they resemble a dark, stormy sea. The photo is so unusual that it has the internet arguing over its authenticity. According to Newsweek, the fascinating photo of the strange cloud formation was captured by Minnesota resident...
Octopuses Caught on Camera Slinging Shells at One Another in Bizarre Battle: VIDEO
The goings on beneath the surface of the ocean largely remain a mystery. Scientists believe they have a relatively firm grasp on certain species, such as the octopus, but a mere 5% of the ocean has been explored by humans. Who’s to say what’s “normal” when it comes to the countless fish and other creatures of the sea?
Influencer Faces Serious Jail Time After Eating Entire Bat on Camera
A Thai blogger is risking up to five years in jail for taping herself eating a whole bat in a bowl of soup. The dead animal is seen floating in a mud-colored soup with cherry tomatoes, according to The Daily Mail. Phonchanok Srisunaklua uploaded the one-minute and 40-second clip of this to her Gin Zap Bep Nua Nua (Eat spicy and delicious) YouTube channel.
Ammo Shortage Causing Australia’s Kangaroo Population To Explode
It’s a great time to be a kangaroo in the Australian state of Queensland. According to reports, the kangaroo population in the area is at an all-time high due to the international ammunition shortage. Due to manufacturing delays during COVID-19 and compounded by the war in Ukraine, the lack of ammunition has more than annoyed farmers. It’s also hurt farmers who hire shooters to control kangaroo populations on their farms.
