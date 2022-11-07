City staff said changes to the DASH bus network over the last year have been a monumental success, but one with a high cost only likely to increase over time. Over the last two years, Alexandria’s DASH bus system has gone through a series of dramatic changes, from a complete overhaul of the route system to changes to strollers and how the buses are boarded. But at a City Council retreat last week, city staff made it very clear the current balance of costs and revenue spells trouble in the near term.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO