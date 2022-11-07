ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price tag for Alexandria’s bus network puts fare-free future in jeopardy

City staff said changes to the DASH bus network over the last year have been a monumental success, but one with a high cost only likely to increase over time. Over the last two years, Alexandria’s DASH bus system has gone through a series of dramatic changes, from a complete overhaul of the route system to changes to strollers and how the buses are boarded. But at a City Council retreat last week, city staff made it very clear the current balance of costs and revenue spells trouble in the near term.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming

Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming. On Thursday, November 10th, the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow. Over the recent weeks, the City’s contractor has been working to upgrade access ramps, milling the streets sections, and paving these areas. The contractor is in the process of adding new pavement striping as the final step to make this traffic pattern change. City crews will also be making signage changes as part of this last step.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
nbc25news.com

Here's what parents decided in hotly contested US school board races

WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Witnesses Sought In Alexandria Crash Killing Motorcyclist — “Alexandria Police continue to seek information on an October crash at a Braddock Road intersection in Alexandria.” [Patch]. It’s Thursday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 65 and low of 47. Sunrise at 6:47 am and sunset...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD to conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement tomorrow

Arlington County police are set to conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement tomorrow as part of its “Street Smart” road safety campaign. The enforcement will take place Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Arlington View neighborhood, just south of Columbia Pike, at the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Rolfe Street.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alextimes.com

A peek at Alexandria’s tree canopy

Alexandria’s tree canopy – the branch and leaf cover provided by the city’s trees – is more than a pleasant esthetic feature. Trees cool urban heat islands, reduce stormwater runoff, clean the air and provide wildlife habitat. In an era of climate change and extreme weather events, the tree canopy has become an important city infrastructure asset.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
FAIRFAX, VA
mymcmedia.org

Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week

The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
alxnow.com

New dog grooming and daycare facility in Carlyle headed to City Council review

Alexandria has its fair share of grooming salons and overnight hotels, but the Carlyle neighborhood could be getting a new one for the city’s canine companions. Dog care facility District Dogs is headed to the City Council at a meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12. The item is docketed for the consent calendar, meaning it’s likely to be approved with little or no discussion.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

