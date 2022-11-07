Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Price tag for Alexandria’s bus network puts fare-free future in jeopardy
City staff said changes to the DASH bus network over the last year have been a monumental success, but one with a high cost only likely to increase over time. Over the last two years, Alexandria’s DASH bus system has gone through a series of dramatic changes, from a complete overhaul of the route system to changes to strollers and how the buses are boarded. But at a City Council retreat last week, city staff made it very clear the current balance of costs and revenue spells trouble in the near term.
alxnow.com
Alexandria offers utility fee reduction for locals who install flood protection
The City of Alexandria is making it easier for locals who pitch in on flood prevention to skip out on their utility fees. At a meeting last night, the City Council voted to adopt a series of changes to a utility fee credit program, including reducing the fee for residents who install flood mitigation on their property.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming. On Thursday, November 10th, the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow. Over the recent weeks, the City’s contractor has been working to upgrade access ramps, milling the streets sections, and paving these areas. The contractor is in the process of adding new pavement striping as the final step to make this traffic pattern change. City crews will also be making signage changes as part of this last step.
nbc25news.com
Here's what parents decided in hotly contested US school board races
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Witnesses Sought In Alexandria Crash Killing Motorcyclist — “Alexandria Police continue to seek information on an October crash at a Braddock Road intersection in Alexandria.” [Patch]. It’s Thursday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 65 and low of 47. Sunrise at 6:47 am and sunset...
arlnow.com
ACPD to conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement tomorrow
Arlington County police are set to conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement tomorrow as part of its “Street Smart” road safety campaign. The enforcement will take place Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Arlington View neighborhood, just south of Columbia Pike, at the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Rolfe Street.
alextimes.com
A peek at Alexandria’s tree canopy
Alexandria’s tree canopy – the branch and leaf cover provided by the city’s trees – is more than a pleasant esthetic feature. Trees cool urban heat islands, reduce stormwater runoff, clean the air and provide wildlife habitat. In an era of climate change and extreme weather events, the tree canopy has become an important city infrastructure asset.
Man taken into police custody dies after medical emergency in Springfield, Virginia
SPRINGFIELD, Virginia — A man who was arrested Thursday night died in an ambulance after police said he'd been running into the road and yelling at cars. A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department says they responded to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield, Virginia. Fairfax...
The Vista Apartments Tenants Gripe About Poor Upkeep
A number of tenants who live at The Vista Apartments in Ward 8 in southwest D.C. are experiencing what they say is a lack of care and maintenance at their facility. The post The Vista Apartments Tenants Gripe About Poor Upkeep appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WUSA
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
arlnow.com
What the election results mean for Missing Middle and minority politics in deep blue Arlington
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Arlington’s Missing Middle housing proposal has aroused plenty of passion, but the strong opposition (and support) only registered a blip in last night’s election results. Democrat incumbent Matt de Ferranti easily won his re-election bid for the Arlington County Board, with 61% of the...
WJLA
SURPRISE! Maryland teacher gets $27K check for job skills program
SPRINGDALE, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County teacher was surprised Thursday with a $27,000 check to help fund a program for students with cognitive disabilities develop job skills. Charles H. Flowers High School teacher LeAnn Holden-Martin was presented with the check for the Holden-Martin's "Sonny House Job Skills...
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
alxnow.com
New dog grooming and daycare facility in Carlyle headed to City Council review
Alexandria has its fair share of grooming salons and overnight hotels, but the Carlyle neighborhood could be getting a new one for the city’s canine companions. Dog care facility District Dogs is headed to the City Council at a meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12. The item is docketed for the consent calendar, meaning it’s likely to be approved with little or no discussion.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
Man dead following ‘medical emergency’ after being taken into custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died on Thursday evening after police said he suffered a medical emergency after being taken into custody. Police said they were first called to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield after people said a man was “acting disorderly, running in the road, and yelling […]
