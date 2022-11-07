Read full article on original website
Related
Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80E disrupts traffic
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, November 10, crews responded to a car crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 Eastbound at about 6:30 p.m. Monroe County Communications Center confirms that the crash involved five cars and a tractor-trailer. There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash. This is an […]
skooknews.com
Frackville Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Interstate 81 Crash Early Monday
A Frackville woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County early Monday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred just after 12:30am on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 101.8 in Pine Grove Township. Troopers say...
Lehigh Driver Crashes Into Building, Causing Gas Leak: Police
A Lehigh County driver crashed into a building and caused a gas leak, authorities announced Thursday, Nov 10. First responders in Emmaus Borough were called to United World Travel Service at 1031 Chestnut Street for a reported car accident just after 12:30 p.m., officials said. On scene, the building’s facade...
Bushkill Drive shut by diesel spill in Forks Township
Bushkill Drive was shut Friday morning in Forks Township after a diesel spill, authorities say. The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. and shut the road between Kesslersville and Stocker Mill roads, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Emergency dispatches indicated vehicles had been sliding in the spill area....
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 11/10/2022
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- POTTSVILLE- According to Pottsville Police Chief John Morrow, on Thursday November 3, 2022, just after 1:00pm, Pottsville police responded to the intersection of East Laurel Blvd and North Progress Ave for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. A 2005 Ford...
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed. A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday. The motorcyclist...
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 56-year-old woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the...
79-year-old woman dies in SUV rock wall crash
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car […]
Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire
Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
Woman struck by airplane propeller at Pa. airport
A woman struck by a moving airplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport...
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
Authorities work to identify body found near Darby Creek in Delaware County
Authorities are trying to identify a body found near the Darby Creek in Delaware County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bernville residents make plea to address Route 183 safety
BERNVILLE, Pa. – Dozens of people filled the cafeteria inside the Penn-Bernville Elementary School for a town hall, raising concerns about issues including speeding and illegal passing on Route 183. It's a road Jeffrey Strause said he has been traveling for 40 years. "The traffic has continually gotten worse...
WOLF
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 6