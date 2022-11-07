ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WBRE

Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multi-vehicle crash on I-80E disrupts traffic

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, November 10, crews responded to a car crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 Eastbound at about 6:30 p.m. Monroe County Communications Center confirms that the crash involved five cars and a tractor-trailer. There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash. This is an […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bushkill Drive shut by diesel spill in Forks Township

Bushkill Drive was shut Friday morning in Forks Township after a diesel spill, authorities say. The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. and shut the road between Kesslersville and Stocker Mill roads, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Emergency dispatches indicated vehicles had been sliding in the spill area....
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 11/10/2022

A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- POTTSVILLE- According to Pottsville Police Chief John Morrow, on Thursday November 3, 2022, just after 1:00pm, Pottsville police responded to the intersection of East Laurel Blvd and North Progress Ave for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. A 2005 Ford...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 56-year-old woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

79-year-old woman dies in SUV rock wall crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire

Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Woman struck by airplane propeller at Pa. airport

A woman struck by a moving airplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bernville residents make plea to address Route 183 safety

BERNVILLE, Pa. – Dozens of people filled the cafeteria inside the Penn-Bernville Elementary School for a town hall, raising concerns about issues including speeding and illegal passing on Route 183. It's a road Jeffrey Strause said he has been traveling for 40 years. "The traffic has continually gotten worse...
