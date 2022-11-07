Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Californian takes $2B lotto prize, but nearly two dozen people just became millionaires
WASHINGTON, D.C. (TND) — One lucky person from California just won the $2 billion grand prize after this week's historic Powerball drawing, but a handful of other lucky winners also hit it big. 23 people across fifteen states to be exact. According to the Powerball's website, California and Florida...
fox17.com
Arizona's largest county has 400k votes still left to count, won't be done until next week
PHOENIX (TND) — There are around 400,00 ballots still left to count in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which will take until early next week to get through, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN. “We will be going into next week,” Gates told CNN Thursday afternoon....
fox17.com
Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
fox17.com
Christmas tree farms across Middle Tennessee to visit this holiday season
Many Christmas tree farms across Tennessee will open sooner than usual this year. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture encourages Tennesseans to plan ahead for the holiday season by visiting a local Christmas tree farm early in the season for the best selection available. List of Christmas tree farms in Middle...
fox17.com
Four states pass ballot measures to end 'prison slavery'
BATON ROUGE, La. (TND) — Voters in five states considered ballot measures Tuesday regarding whether to end forced labor in prisons, something not a lot of people realize the Constitution permits. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont all approved their measures to curb the involuntary labor programs, according to The...
fox17.com
Everything Tennessee sportsmen should know about gun hunting season for deer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 2022-2023 gun hunting season for deer opens this month. Here's everything hunters should know before hitting the deer stand. Tennessee's season opens Nov. 19. Bag limits across the state for antlered bucks is two. Wildlife agents say no more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.
fox17.com
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
fox17.com
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
fox17.com
Tennessee among top three states with 'very high' flu spread
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among three states reporting 'very high' activity of influenza-like illness spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) weekly FluView report for the week ending November 4 shows Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina as the top three states for clinic visits due to flu-like illness. According...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers draft bill banning gender transition procedures in children
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers have submitted legislation which would ban gender transitioning procedures and treatments in children. HB0001/SB0001 are sponsored by Representative William Lamberth and Senator Jack Johnson in their respective chambers. A summary of the bill states "As introduced, prohibits a healthcare provider from performing on a minor or administering to a minor a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex."
fox17.com
Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
fox17.com
Thompson's Station man arrested for drunk driving in Franklin Chick-fil-A parking lot
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Thompson's Station man was arrested for driving under the influence in a Chick-fil-A parking lot. The City of Franklin reported that 32-year-old Paul Pratt faces multiple charges after hitting a parked car and several curbs in a busy Berry Farms Chick-fil-A parking lot Friday afternoon.
fox17.com
Tennessee election results: View races here
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — View results for key Tennessee races in the 2022 election below. Can't see the module? Click here. FOX 17 News is tracking national races and we spoke with Political Commentator Linda Schacht who discusses what's at stake Tuesday night if the GOP takes the house. See what she has to say in the video below:
fox17.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
fox17.com
Every Tennessee community college is now prioritizing veterans' education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday’s celebration of Veterans Day is doubly special in Tennessee this year. As of today, all 13 community colleges across the state are certified as VETS Campuses, meaning that TN is making strides to help Veterans pursue higher education. Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support...
fox17.com
5 ways to thank a veteran on Veterans Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News and Tennesseans across the state are honoring our military service veterans as we celebrate their service this Veterans Day. As we each make our own unique efforts to acknowledge the veterans in our families and communities, here is a list of ways to show our veterans and active military members appreciation.
fox17.com
Republican Mark Green wins reelection in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Republican Mark Green won reelection to the U.S. House in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District in the 2022 Midterm Election, officials confirm. Green won against Democratic candidate Odessa Kelly. Kelly officially conceded to the electoral race Tuesday night. “Although the outcome of this race wasn’t what...
fox17.com
'More work to do': Gov. Lee wins reelection bid in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee spoke around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday where he thanked his campaign staff and his wife, first...
Comments / 0