ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN
fox17.com

Christmas tree farms across Middle Tennessee to visit this holiday season

Many Christmas tree farms across Tennessee will open sooner than usual this year. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture encourages Tennesseans to plan ahead for the holiday season by visiting a local Christmas tree farm early in the season for the best selection available. List of Christmas tree farms in Middle...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Four states pass ballot measures to end 'prison slavery'

BATON ROUGE, La. (TND) — Voters in five states considered ballot measures Tuesday regarding whether to end forced labor in prisons, something not a lot of people realize the Constitution permits. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont all approved their measures to curb the involuntary labor programs, according to The...
OREGON STATE
fox17.com

Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee among top three states with 'very high' flu spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among three states reporting 'very high' activity of influenza-like illness spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) weekly FluView report for the week ending November 4 shows Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina as the top three states for clinic visits due to flu-like illness. According...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers draft bill banning gender transition procedures in children

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers have submitted legislation which would ban gender transitioning procedures and treatments in children. HB0001/SB0001 are sponsored by Representative William Lamberth and Senator Jack Johnson in their respective chambers. A summary of the bill states "As introduced, prohibits a healthcare provider from performing on a minor or administering to a minor a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex."
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee election results: View races here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — View results for key Tennessee races in the 2022 election below. Can't see the module? Click here. FOX 17 News is tracking national races and we spoke with Political Commentator Linda Schacht who discusses what's at stake Tuesday night if the GOP takes the house. See what she has to say in the video below:
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE
fox17.com

Every Tennessee community college is now prioritizing veterans' education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday’s celebration of Veterans Day is doubly special in Tennessee this year. As of today, all 13 community colleges across the state are certified as VETS Campuses, meaning that TN is making strides to help Veterans pursue higher education. Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

5 ways to thank a veteran on Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News and Tennesseans across the state are honoring our military service veterans as we celebrate their service this Veterans Day. As we each make our own unique efforts to acknowledge the veterans in our families and communities, here is a list of ways to show our veterans and active military members appreciation.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Republican Mark Green wins reelection in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Republican Mark Green won reelection to the U.S. House in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District in the 2022 Midterm Election, officials confirm. Green won against Democratic candidate Odessa Kelly. Kelly officially conceded to the electoral race Tuesday night. “Although the outcome of this race wasn’t what...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

'More work to do': Gov. Lee wins reelection bid in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee spoke around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday where he thanked his campaign staff and his wife, first...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy