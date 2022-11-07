ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Flavors Are Coming To Wendy’s Frosty In Time For The Chilly Weather

It’s just about the season for Jack Frost to be nipping at noses – and also for Wendy’s to introduce some holiday flavors to its frosty menu. The change in lineup, which emphasizes peppermint just in time for winter, means some other items will be swapped out for the time being, including the strawberry frosty, a move that already has fast food patrons reacting passionately.

Now, some people are – rightfully – ushering in the winter holiday seasons already with decorations, movies, carols, and desserts already, but isn’t it a bit early to determine the changes Wendy’s has planned for its menu? Well, these updates haven’t yet taken effect but come allegedly from a leaked internal document outlining plans that have patrons salivating. Here’s what to expect.

Some leaks suggest a seasonal flavor change for the Wendy’s frosty

Here’s some delectable news. Leaks on Reddit, TikTok, supplemented by an internal document, shared to The Fast Food Post, all outline plans for Wendy’s to roll out seasonal flavors at locations across the country. These changes can reportedly start popping up on November 15. In total, there are four big additions to the menu specifically for this autumn.

Those are listed as garlic fries, Italian mozzarella chicken sandwich, Italian mozzarella cheeseburger, and the peppermint frosty. As for the vanilla frosty flavor, that will return to the menu in early 2023 while strawberry takes a backseat to make room for peppermint.

What can you sink your teeth into this autumn and winter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwi3U_0j23fMlG00
The Peppermint Frosty is coming to Wendy’s as a holiday treat / YouTube screenshot

Anyone looking to take a swig of the festive, holiday peppermint flavor frosty can expect the traditional vanilla frosty base, which is then mixed with peppermint syrup. The appeal of peppermint during winter actually dates back centuries to Germany – just like Christmas tree lighting – and was exacerbated by the advent of candy canes as holiday icons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU9s7_0j23fMlG00
Other Wendy’s menu changes are bringing garlic and mozzarella / Twitter

As for the other anticipated menu additions, the garlic fries combines Wendy’s celebrated wedges with garlic seasoning, while the Italian mozzarella cheeseburger has a beef patty topped with melted mozzarella, then fried mozzarella, marinara sauce, and a garlic knot bun. The sandwich is almost identical except the meat of choice is a fried chicken breast.

Will you be digging in this holiday?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmngk_0j23fMlG00
The Wendy’s menu is changing soon / Flickr

