FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters choose to keep two Parker leaders, replace the thirdNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic incomeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginningDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree’s broadband ballot measure passes with flying colorsNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Westword
Billy's Inn Closes Its Congress Park Location
Just nine months after it made its debut, the second location of Billy's Inn, at 1222 Madison Street, has shuttered. "To our valued guests...it has been our privilege to serve the Congress Park community. Sadly, we are no longer able to continue with operations," the management of Billy's Inn said in a November 7 social media post announcing the news.
Westword
The New Obsession With the Old Fashioned
There’s no doubt that the Old Fashioned cocktail stands the test of time. Despite tracing its origins all the way back to the late 1800s, the lounge staple was ranked the most popular cocktail for eight years in a row by VinePair, and is one of the most popular libations at a variety of Denver's best bars.
Denver-area restaurants offer free food and booze to voters
(Denver, CO) To help rock the vote, several Denver-area eateries offer freebies on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with some deals offered on Nov. 9 as well. That’s right: Your “I Voted” sticker can earn you a taco, doughnut, cocktail and more.
pmq.com
Mici Italian Offers Family-Sized Lasagna Pans for the Holidays
Mici Italian’s lasagna pans are made with a third-generation Miceli family recipe. Big families need big meals during the holiday season, and Mici Italian will be ready with its housemade lasagna pans for pick-up orders starting next month. Made with a Tuscan meat sauce, the lasagna is a third-generation...
denverlifemagazine.com
Pirate Alley Boucherie’s Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Gumbo Recipe
Pirate Alley Boucherie is the perfect place for your next lunch date. After opening in downtown Denver in late September, the restaurant has been serving Chef Kyle Foster’s menu of seasonally inspired po’boys, salads and small plates inspired by Foster’s southern childhood. The chef had played with the idea of opening a fast-casual lunch spot serving upscale creole dishes out of his restaurant Julep in 2019, but the idea came to its fruition just this year. “Pirate Alley has been going great so far,” Chef Foster shares. “The neighborhood has been really enthusiastic about the concept and deli. We’re trying to promote more to offices now for a great option for business lunches.”
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Crews extinguish fire at Eritrean, Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora
An Eritrean and Ethiopian restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning near S. Havana Street and E. Tennessee Avenue.
Denver Public Schools opens free grocery store to help families
Denver Public Schools is opening a free grocery store at Place Bridge Academy to help families that are dealing with food insecurity. The free grocery store will be a part of the DPS' new Community Hubs, through the Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). This is to provide access to resources and help build relationships with the community around schools in DPS."We have things for them to access that's what these hubs were created for," said Michaelle Salvador, Manager of Operations for Denver Public School's Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). "They're community services, that's why they are called community...
Westword
La Rumba, Denver's Preeminent Salsa Club, Celebrates 25 Years
Denver Latin dance club La Rumba is celebrating 25 years in business with three nights of dance lessons and contests, DJs and drink specials starting Thursday, November 10. It's hard to imagine that the building at 99 West Ninth Avenue was almost an Internet cafe. La Rumba owner. Chris Swank...
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
Westword
Denver Approves Bonnie Brae Neighborhood's First Marijuana Dispensary
Bonnie Brae Ice Cream is about to get a new neighbor: a marijuana store. The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses has approved a location transfer for Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, which plans to open a dispensary at 2331 East Ohio Avenue, right around the corner from the popular ice cream shop at 799 South University Boulevard.
Westword
Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark
Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
South Metro Fire Rescue respond to two-alarm fire in Centennial early Wednesday
Firefighters are working at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Centennial.
Westword
Colorado Springs Rejected Retail Pot, but Other Towns Didn't
Marijuana questions were on the ballots of ten Colorado towns and counties on November 8. While voters in unincorporated Jefferson County and Colorado Springs rejected measures that would have allowed recreational pot sales, two small towns near Colorado Springs approved recreational marijuana sales, and a proposal to allow recreational sales in Grand Lake is currently too close to call. Voters in unincorporated Jefferson County, however, voted against allowing marijuana.
Crash closes 3 lanes of southbound I-225 north of Cherry Creek Reservoir
A crash closed three lanes of Interstate 225 just north of Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday morning.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
Aurora man dies following hit-and-run crash on Halloween
A 40-year-old Aurora man died of his injuries following a hit-and-run crash on the evening of Oct. 31.
