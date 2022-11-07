Pirate Alley Boucherie is the perfect place for your next lunch date. After opening in downtown Denver in late September, the restaurant has been serving Chef Kyle Foster’s menu of seasonally inspired po’boys, salads and small plates inspired by Foster’s southern childhood. The chef had played with the idea of opening a fast-casual lunch spot serving upscale creole dishes out of his restaurant Julep in 2019, but the idea came to its fruition just this year. “Pirate Alley has been going great so far,” Chef Foster shares. “The neighborhood has been really enthusiastic about the concept and deli. We’re trying to promote more to offices now for a great option for business lunches.”

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO