ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Analysis: Election 2022

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Dakota Political Junkies join In the Moment for a special-one hour election recap show. University of South Dakota emeritus professor Michael Card, Madison Daily Leader publisher emeritus Jon Hunter, and SDPB journalist Lee...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

First openly gay candidate elected to South Dakota legislature

A statehouse candidate has made history as the first openly gay man elected to the South Dakota Legislature. Democrat Kameron Nelson won a seat in District 10 representing central and eastern Sioux Falls. The Victory Fund is a political action committee dedicated to increasing LGBTQ representation in government. The group...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

South Dakotans vote down marijuana 2 years after approving it

South Dakota voters have rejected a proposal to decriminalize marijuana. Unofficial results on the Secretary of State's website show Initiated Measure 27 failed, with 53% voting against it and 47% voting in favor. The measure failed by just under 20,000 votes. Voters decided to legalize the plant two years ago....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Noem wins second term as South Dakota governor

Kristi Noem has won another term as South Dakota governor, defeating Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint. The Associated Press called the race for Noem Tuesday night. Smith conceded shortly afterwards. Noem served in the state legislature before being elected to the U.S. House in 2010. She ran for...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

South Dakota snowplow naming contest returns for 3rd year

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest is back. For the past two years, the DOT has asked South Dakotans to come up with clever names for the snowplows that clear the state’s roads each winter. “The contest engages people across the state with the SDDOT...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Summit reaches land deals on more than half of CO2 pipeline route

Summit Carbon Solutions has reached easement agreements with more than half of the landowners on the route of its proposed CO2 pipeline across the Midwest. That’s according to a press release from the company issued Tuesday. Summit’s CEO Lee Blank said the company has agreements with nearly 2,100 landowners...
IOWA STATE
sdpb.org

Gas prices rise slightly in South Dakota

Average gas prices in South Dakota rose over the past week, following the national trend. That’s according to the latest statewide survey from Gas Buddy. The state’s average cost-per-gallon rose one cent to $3.59. That’s lower than the national average of $3.78 per gallon, though it’s a few...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy