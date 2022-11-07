Read full article on original website
Analysis: Election 2022
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Dakota Political Junkies join In the Moment for a special-one hour election recap show. University of South Dakota emeritus professor Michael Card, Madison Daily Leader publisher emeritus Jon Hunter, and SDPB journalist Lee...
Political Junkies: Election day recap and predictions for what's ahead
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. The voters have decided. The unofficial results are in. Today on In the Moment, our Dakota Political Junkies join us for an hour of in-depth analysis. The rhetoric...
First openly gay candidate elected to South Dakota legislature
A statehouse candidate has made history as the first openly gay man elected to the South Dakota Legislature. Democrat Kameron Nelson won a seat in District 10 representing central and eastern Sioux Falls. The Victory Fund is a political action committee dedicated to increasing LGBTQ representation in government. The group...
South Dakotans vote down marijuana 2 years after approving it
South Dakota voters have rejected a proposal to decriminalize marijuana. Unofficial results on the Secretary of State's website show Initiated Measure 27 failed, with 53% voting against it and 47% voting in favor. The measure failed by just under 20,000 votes. Voters decided to legalize the plant two years ago....
Noem wins second term as South Dakota governor
Kristi Noem has won another term as South Dakota governor, defeating Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint. The Associated Press called the race for Noem Tuesday night. Smith conceded shortly afterwards. Noem served in the state legislature before being elected to the U.S. House in 2010. She ran for...
Judge denies request to stop absentee vote count in Minnehaha County- | Nov 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... On the eve of the 2022 election, campaigning continues right until the buzzer....
Turnout for 2022 midterm close to South Dakota's historical average
Voter turnout in South Dakota was down compared to the 2018 midterm election, though final numbers ended up being close to the state's historical average. According to the Secretary of State, voter turnout was just over 59% this year. It was nearly 65% in 2018, but that race saw historically...
South Dakota snowplow naming contest returns for 3rd year
The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest is back. For the past two years, the DOT has asked South Dakotans to come up with clever names for the snowplows that clear the state’s roads each winter. “The contest engages people across the state with the SDDOT...
Summit reaches land deals on more than half of CO2 pipeline route
Summit Carbon Solutions has reached easement agreements with more than half of the landowners on the route of its proposed CO2 pipeline across the Midwest. That’s according to a press release from the company issued Tuesday. Summit’s CEO Lee Blank said the company has agreements with nearly 2,100 landowners...
Gas prices rise slightly in South Dakota
Average gas prices in South Dakota rose over the past week, following the national trend. That’s according to the latest statewide survey from Gas Buddy. The state’s average cost-per-gallon rose one cent to $3.59. That’s lower than the national average of $3.78 per gallon, though it’s a few...
