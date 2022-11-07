ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Monet Banks
3d ago

hmmmm where the Yt ppl community at hurling insults in the comment section?? 🤔🤔This girl need to be charged with being anti-Semitic... oh I forgot we're not Jewish so her words will fly over... and yes she should lose everything! but I'm sure she will get a slap on the wrist.

3
Lisa Austin
3d ago

they need to throw the book at her she had no right treating those ladies the way she did when they were trying to help her

Fox 19

6 CPS buildings targeted with ‘swatting,’ fake active shooter threats

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings had lock-ins this week after officials said the district received several fake shooter threats. Cincinnati police are investigating. “We are receiving multiple threats to our schools that are not credible,” a phone message to district families stated on Thursday. The district...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Murder suspect arrested in 2015 College Hill cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened more than seven years ago in College Hill. Markel Love, 27, is charged with murder for the 2015 killing of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday. More than seven years ago on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville

Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
Fox 19

Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

