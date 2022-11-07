Read full article on original website
Monet Banks
3d ago
hmmmm where the Yt ppl community at hurling insults in the comment section?? 🤔🤔This girl need to be charged with being anti-Semitic... oh I forgot we're not Jewish so her words will fly over... and yes she should lose everything! but I'm sure she will get a slap on the wrist.
Reply(3)
3
Lisa Austin
3d ago
they need to throw the book at her she had no right treating those ladies the way she did when they were trying to help her
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
Fort Mitchell woman permanently banned from UK campus after racial tirade
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been permanently banned from campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, according to a statement from UK President Eli Capilouto.
Fox 19
NKY woman permanently banned from UK, not allowed re-enroll after racist tirade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell, who is accused of assaulting a fellow student at UK while using racial slurs, has been permanently banned from UK’s campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, UK President Eli Capilouto wrote in an update on Wednesday.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students engage in discussion following racist letter sent to a faculty member
CINCINNATI — Students gathered at the University of Cincinnati to discuss racism on campus and to develop solutions Wednesday night. Last week, an anonymous letter addressed to a Black faculty member was posted to social media. The letter was filled with racist threats and hateful remarks. "It definitely sucks...
Fox 19
6 CPS buildings targeted with ‘swatting,’ fake active shooter threats
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings had lock-ins this week after officials said the district received several fake shooter threats. Cincinnati police are investigating. “We are receiving multiple threats to our schools that are not credible,” a phone message to district families stated on Thursday. The district...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Murder suspect arrested in 2015 College Hill cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened more than seven years ago in College Hill. Markel Love, 27, is charged with murder for the 2015 killing of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday. More than seven years ago on...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Woman says man followed, groped her near popular trail in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of groping near the Wasson Way Trail. It happened Tuesday night, the victim says. She spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity. “I was walking my dog by the LaRosa’s and Busken Bakery,” she...
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
Fox 19
New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
Hamilton County deputy reinstated after getting fired for 'excessive force'
A Hamilton County deputy has been reinstated after getting fired for "excessive force" in 2020. Jesse Franklin was found not guilty of assault. An arbitrator ordered him reinstated with back pay.
Fox 19
Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
Fox 19
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
WLWT 5
Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville
Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
Fox 19
Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
Fox 19
$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
3 teens arrested, found with an AR-15, AK-47 and shotgun in Goshen Twp.
The teens were arrested after they allegedly fired shots at vehicles near a neighborhood in Goshen Township.
Ohio woman tells dispatcher gunman killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat,’ reports say
OKEANA, Ohio — A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting...
Comments / 18