As world leaders gather in Egypt this week for the COP27 climate summit, the question of how best to approach fossil fuels is being hotly debated. The decisions made will have profound implications for the global transport industry, where the first steps toward the widespread electrification of transport systems are already being taken.
The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
Winter gifting holidays are as important in Latin America as anywhere, and online retailers want to tap that potential not just to bolster 2022 receipts but to develop future markets now. Speaking with PYMNTS, Mike Goodenough, global head of e-retail at Worldline, said the doom and gloom of a looming...
Google is leveraging DoorDash to move into on-demand delivery. The aggregator announced Tuesday (Nov. 8) that it is trying out automated drop-off via skyway in Australia in partnership with Google parent company Alphabet’s drone delivery subsidiary Wing. The two companies are pilot testing the program in select suburban parts of Queensland with additional areas to come.
Mastercard has partnered with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) as part of its efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial system. Through the partnership, Mastercard will contribute to AAIB’s digital transformation strategy, and the two companies will work together to help drive the adoption of digital payments in the country, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) that it is joining Swiss FinTech Komgo’s trade finance platform. Bladex said in a press release that it is the first Latin American bank to join the Komgo platform, which enables companies to send authenticated messages and conduct transactions. The bank said the new alliance will increase its capabilities to foster international trade in the region as many of its existing clients and partners already use Komgo.
Gone are the days when retail innovation efforts were limited to increasing the convenience offered to in-store shoppers. Today, the pandemic-induced digital transformation has heightened merchant awareness around frictionless online shopping experiences and the importance of technology in fostering eCommerce growth. “We’re morphing away from something that’s channel specific to...
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asked the country’s lenders to offer payment deferrals as a means of supporting customers struggling to meet their repayment obligations because of the crisis. In a report published last week, the FCA noted that the...
Shortly after beginning its due diligence, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly “likely” to end the potential deal to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX. Binance was “taken aback” by what it found, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing an unnamed source. In a...
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar location. The two-story showroom is to open in Tokyo Sunday (Nov. 13), Bloomberg reported Thursday (Nov. 10). Located in the Harajuku district, a popular destination for fashion-oriented shopping, the Shein store will include bags and cosmetics as well...
Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees — 13% of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, blaming the decision on his misguided bet on pandemic eCommerce. In a memo to employees Wednesday (Nov. 9), the Facebook founder took responsibility for the moves that brought the company to this point. He said many people predicted that the increase in eCommerce shopping that began with COVID-19 would continue beyond the pandemic.
Having ousted its previous prime minister and navigating through an economic crisis, the U.K. has renewed negotiations with Brussels on a range of topics, with new leader Rishi Sunak meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the COP27 summit in Egypt earlier this week. One of the...
The French and Italian governments are clashing over how they are handling migrant rescue boats after Italy refused to allow the Ocean Viking ship to dock. The Ocean Viking headed for France instead.
China’s Singles Day — a weeks-long shopping event that has become a key measure of consumer demand in the country — has reportedly seen a lackluster response this year. Analysts expect that the increases in gross merchandise value (GMV) seen by eCommerce firms that have been promoting the event will be the weakest ever. For example, Citi predicts a range of 0.9% to 3.6%, which would be down from 8.5% in 2021 and 26% in 2020, Reuters reported Friday (Nov. 11).
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
The FTX blowup and bankruptcy will reshape the crypto industry. That much is certain. It’s unclear where the next shoes will drop and whether the ripple effects will extend to the traditional financial sector. The hit to banks’ and investment firms’ balance sheets may be limited; the hit to...
Business travelers have a new way of getting around, with Uber for Business now accepting German FinTech Airplus International’s AirPlus Company Account. The account is a corporate expense solution that allows employees to book and pay for their travel and accommodation via a single unified account, per a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release. AirPlus then combines the expenses in a combined electronic statement for easy reconciliation.
Lawmakers in Europe have voted to finalize legislation that places tougher cybersecurity rules on financial firms. The European Commission voted 612-18 to adopt the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), CoinDesk reported Thursday (Nov. 10). DORA is “a cornerstone of our work on digital finance in the European Union, making sure...
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Lionesses maintain their remarkable unbeaten run in Spain? Find out with Rob Smyth
Digital asset and blockchain firm Galaxy Digital has an exposure of about $76.8 million of cash and digital assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and is in the process of withdrawing $47.5 million, the company announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a quarterly earnings press release issued before its conference call. The...
