China’s Singles Day — a weeks-long shopping event that has become a key measure of consumer demand in the country — has reportedly seen a lackluster response this year. Analysts expect that the increases in gross merchandise value (GMV) seen by eCommerce firms that have been promoting the event will be the weakest ever. For example, Citi predicts a range of 0.9% to 3.6%, which would be down from 8.5% in 2021 and 26% in 2020, Reuters reported Friday (Nov. 11).

4 HOURS AGO