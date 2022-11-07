ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, SD

Panhandle Post

Authorities find man dead east of Chadron

On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, two injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash near Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Neb. -- A vehicle-pedestrian crash resulted in one person dying and two injured outside of Rushville. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were sent to Highway 87, two miles north of Rushville, at 8:00 p.m. MT on Nov. 5 after the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office contacted them about a crash. A Honda Odyssey and a pedestrian were reported involved in the crash.
RUSHVILLE, NE

