Related
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for 2 missing girls in western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s office is looking for two girls who haven’t been seen since Friday. Lilleighanna Pearl Quintana is 12 years old and has black hair with blonde highlights; she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and ripped jeans. Grace...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, two injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash near Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Neb. -- A vehicle-pedestrian crash resulted in one person dying and two injured outside of Rushville. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were sent to Highway 87, two miles north of Rushville, at 8:00 p.m. MT on Nov. 5 after the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office contacted them about a crash. A Honda Odyssey and a pedestrian were reported involved in the crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Federal court finds Rapid City man guilty of kidnapping Pine Ridge woman
A Rapid City man arrested in Chadron three years ago for kidnapping a Pine Ridge Reservation woman, then assaulting her and holding her hostage was convicted Friday of multiple federal charges from the case. 36-year old Jesse Sierra faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of charges...
