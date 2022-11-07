RUSHVILLE, Neb. -- A vehicle-pedestrian crash resulted in one person dying and two injured outside of Rushville. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were sent to Highway 87, two miles north of Rushville, at 8:00 p.m. MT on Nov. 5 after the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office contacted them about a crash. A Honda Odyssey and a pedestrian were reported involved in the crash.

RUSHVILLE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO