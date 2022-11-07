Read full article on original website
Upcoming Seasonal Events Include The UPRA Rodeo, Be The Service, Thanksgiveaway
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at [email protected] and we...
LIST: Holiday events in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — It's officially the most wonderful time of the year!. CBS19 has compiled a list of holiday events across East Texas! This list will be updated as more events are scheduled. Nov. 12. A Very Derrick Christmas: 3-8PM Downtown Kilgore. Heritage Syrup Festival: 9AM-5PM Downtown Henderson. Nov....
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
7 Things To Do During Your East Texas Weekend – November 12th & 13th
We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into. This weekend is going to...
Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State
Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
Grand Opening For New Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home
The brand new Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home invites everyone to its Open House next Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The new state of the art facility is on Wildcat Way across from the Sulphur Springs Middle School.
New courthouse in downtown Tyler is rising concerns from local businesses
TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away. Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.
Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr., will be speaking on Thursday, November 17th at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center for the SonRise Prayer Fellowship at 7 AM in Tyler, Texas.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
Paris Junior College Laptop Giveaway to Full Time Students
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free lap top computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12 semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a full load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
A Year in Review – Diabetes Education
By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Agents for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½. Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
Registration For Blue Santa Toy ProgramContinues Through Dec. 2, 2022
Registration is currently under way for the Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Blue Santa Toy Program, a partnership of city and county law enforcement and CANHelp, in cooperation with local businesses and community members. How To Apply. Hopkins County families with a financial need may apply to the local Blue Santa program...
William (Bill) Alford
William (Bill) Alford, aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on the evening of November 5, from heart complications. Bill was born on August 8, 1944, to Thomas “Marcus” and Helen Alford in Hughes Springs, Texas. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and studied engineering at East Texas State University. He went on to work in the aerospace engineering industry, designing military planes and equipment for several companies, including LTV in Irving and Tyler, Texas, and E-Systems/Raytheon/L3 in Greenville, Texas.
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band Add State Ranking To Accomplishments
There’s a reason band instructors and fans adopted “Man, Oh Man, That Wildcat Band” as this year’s motto. The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band on Nov. 9 topped off the remarkable 2022 marching season by adding a state ranking to the students’ accomplishments this year.
Hopkins County Community Once Again Comes Through For United Way, Agencies It Helps
The Hopkins County community has once again come through for United Way and the 18 agencies it will help with funds from the 2022-2023 campaign. Hopkins County United Way officers and campaign workers extend heartfelt thanks to all for their contributions, which have helped make this another successful campaign year.
Where To Vote In Hopkins County On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Early voting in the 2022 Nov. 8 General Election concluded Friday, Nov. 4, with 7,548 of the 24,724 registered voters in Hopkins County casting ballots. That’s 30.53% who voted, 29.08% (7,189) by personal appearance and the remaining 1.2% by mail. Hopkins County voters will have one last chance, on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, to cast their choice of candidates and, where applicable, propositions such as the $81.5 million SSISD bond proposal.
Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
