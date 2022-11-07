ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

LIST: Holiday events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — It's officially the most wonderful time of the year!. CBS19 has compiled a list of holiday events across East Texas! This list will be updated as more events are scheduled. Nov. 12. A Very Derrick Christmas: 3-8PM Downtown Kilgore. Heritage Syrup Festival: 9AM-5PM Downtown Henderson. Nov....
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State

Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

New courthouse in downtown Tyler is rising concerns from local businesses

TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away. Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Laptop Giveaway to Full Time Students

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free lap top computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12 semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a full load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
PARIS, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas

Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

A Year in Review – Diabetes Education

By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Agents for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½. Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

William (Bill) Alford

William (Bill) Alford, aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on the evening of November 5, from heart complications. Bill was born on August 8, 1944, to Thomas “Marcus” and Helen Alford in Hughes Springs, Texas. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and studied engineering at East Texas State University. He went on to work in the aerospace engineering industry, designing military planes and equipment for several companies, including LTV in Irving and Tyler, Texas, and E-Systems/Raytheon/L3 in Greenville, Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Where To Vote In Hopkins County On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Early voting in the 2022 Nov. 8 General Election concluded Friday, Nov. 4, with 7,548 of the 24,724 registered voters in Hopkins County casting ballots. That’s 30.53% who voted, 29.08% (7,189) by personal appearance and the remaining 1.2% by mail. Hopkins County voters will have one last chance, on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, to cast their choice of candidates and, where applicable, propositions such as the $81.5 million SSISD bond proposal.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy