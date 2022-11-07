Read full article on original website
Susan Perle Jankovich
Susan Perle Jankovich, 58, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Susan was born Feb. 11, 1964. She married Alex Jankovich on March 30, 1996; he survives. Susan is also survived by her daughters, Roxane (James) Windbigler, South Whitley, Belinda (Joseph) Bartlett, Kendallville, Renae...
Beverly Sue Murphy — UPDATED
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 30, 1940. On April 22, 1960, she married Paul L. Murphy; he preceded her in death. Surviving Beverly are three sons, Jeff P. (Tami) Murphy, Warsaw, Ryan...
Virgil D. DeLanghe
Virgil D. DeLanghe, 88, South Bend, died at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in South Bend. Virgil was born Feb. 2, 1934. On July 29, 2006, Virgil married Betty L. DeLanghe; she survives. Virgil is also survived by two daughters, Sherry (Rich) Ringer, Plymouth and Debbie...
Karen E. Shirk — UPDATED
Karen E. Shirk, 82, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born April 27, 1940. She is survived her children, Lara Shirk, Plymouth and David (Michele) Shirk, Argos; brother James (Janet) Bush, Bettendorf, Iowa; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson with one on the way.
Phyllis Wilkey — UPDATED
Phyllis J. Wilkey, 85, a longtime resident of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, quietly in the care of her family at home in Warsaw. Born May 4, 1937, in Terre Haute, Phyllis was the daughter of Richard L. and Gladys Mae (Whitaker) Leeth. She grew up in Vigo County and graduated from Honey Creek High School, where she was top of her class. She was a cheerleader in her school days and went on to attend Grace College.
Joanne Lee Mattocks
Joanne L. Mattocks, 68, Rochester, died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born July 15, 1954. Survivors include her children, Vicki Richardson, Reno, Nev., Mike Weathers, Logansport, Denise Mattocks, Rochester and Ward Schrecongust, Reno, Nev.; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren and siblings.
Linda Sue Holbrook
Linda Sue Holbrook, 72, rural Wabash, died at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 19, 1949. Linda married Cledies Holbrook on June 20, 1970; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her four children, Adam (Michelle) Holbrook,...
Henry DeLaGarza Jr.
Henry “Rick” DeLaGarza Jr., 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Feb. 22, 1948. Rick first married Georgia Garlow; she preceded him in death. He then married Sandra “Sandi” (Evans) Larimer on March 6, 2015; she survives in Wabash.
Thomas L. Oswalt — UPDATED
Thomas L. Oswalt, 78, formerly of Syracuse, died Nov. 3, 2022, at Mason’s Health Care, Warsaw. He was born July 3, 1944. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ivy Tech’s Circle Of Ivy Donates To Warsaw Projects
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects, including four in Warsaw at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering on Friday, Nov. 4. The initiative raises funds to make access to higher education easier for Ivy Tech Community...
Mary Ann Zwierzynski
Mary Ann Zwierzynski, 80, South Bend, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Elkhart. She was born Feb. 7, 1942. Mary was united in marriage first to Martin Kwist; she was later united in marriage to Roy Zwierzynski on July 12, 1986, who preceded her in death. She is survived by...
Edward ‘Ed’ Daniel Napier — PENDING
Edward Napier, 93, Pierceton, died at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
Sharon M. VanMeter
Sharon M. VanMeter, 74, Plymouth, died at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sharon was born April 1, 1948. She married Dudley VanMeter on July 6, 1969; he survives in Plymouth. Sharon is also survived by her daughter, Lisa (Chris) Sedoris, Indianapolis; her...
David J. Dunfee
J. Dunfee, 67, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born April 28, 1955, in Plymouth. He marred Jeanine Klingerman in 1975; she survives in Tyner. He is also survived by his children, Michael (Tabitha) Dunfee and Ian Dunfee, both of Tyner; five...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, South SR 15 and West CR 950S, Silver Lake. Driver: Teresa A. Jones, 59, South SR 13, North Manchester. Jones’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $25,000. 5:03 a.m. Thursday, Nov....
Virginia Bockman — PENDING
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
AWL Executive Director Exudes Passion
PIERCETON — Passion is a plus when it comes to working, and Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Executive Director Tonya Blanchard exudes that passion. “I’m living my dream job,” said Blanchard. “Not a lot of people can say that, but I can say I love what I do.”
Robert M. Bennitt
Robert “Bob” Merl Bennitt, 77, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was born May 18, 1945. He married Judy Jean Sherk on July 27, 1963; she survives. Bob is survived by his children and spouses, Todd (Jenny) Bennitt, Robin (Chris) Griswold, Chad (Amy) Bennitt and Chris Bennitt, all of Bremen and Rhonda (Mark) Ingle, Nappanee; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Carolyn) Bennitt; sisters, Pam (John) Zeiger, Karen (Joe) Dillon, all of Bremen and Barb (Nick) Kintzel, Warsaw; sister-in-law Cheryl Bennitt, McPherson, Kan.; and brother-in-law Bob Hummel, Wheatland, Mo.
Twelve Local Veterans Receive Quilts At Threads Of Valor Ceremony
WARSAW — Twelve Kosciusko County veterans received quilts sewn by a local quilting group during the 14th biannual Threads of Valor ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event, hosted by Liberty Sewing Circle and Kosciusko Community Senior Services, recognizes local veterans for their service by presenting them with a quilt, pillowcase and plaque.
