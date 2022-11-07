Phyllis J. Wilkey, 85, a longtime resident of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, quietly in the care of her family at home in Warsaw. Born May 4, 1937, in Terre Haute, Phyllis was the daughter of Richard L. and Gladys Mae (Whitaker) Leeth. She grew up in Vigo County and graduated from Honey Creek High School, where she was top of her class. She was a cheerleader in her school days and went on to attend Grace College.

