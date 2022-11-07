ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Bridges of Hope Holding “Sleep Out” Fundraiser to Support Homeless Shelter

Thanks to many generous donors and grant funders, a local non-profit is holding its second annual fundraiser to end homelessness within the Brainerd Lakes Area. Bridges of Hope is acknowledging and raising money for the month of November, which is National Homelessness Awareness Month. Staff at their overnight shelter The Bridge on 7th, as well community members, will put aside talking and experience it for themselves.
BRAINERD, MN
Eric Klang Elected as Crow Wing County Sheriff

Out of the many races in Crow Wing County on Election Day, the one for the sheriff’s position was one of the most anticipated. After results were tabulated, current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang will return to the role of Crow Wing County Sheriff after being elected on Tuesday.
CBS Minnesota

Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show.  Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Unsolved: The star student who vanished from campus one night

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Answering questions for a podcast 20 years after his son's disappearance, Brian Guimond can't help but share his frustration. When asked what he thinks needs to happen for there to be hope that the case gets solved, Brian answered, “Well, for that to happen, Stearns County has to do something. No, I'm not expecting anything from them.”
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River

(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
COLD SPRING, MN
KROC News

lptv.org

Crow Wing Co. Sheriff’s Office Warning Public About Scam Calls

After receiving multiple reports, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public about scam calls where residents say they were asked for money to dispute a warrant. The scammers are calling residents and stating that they might have violated county law by skipping court dates or not...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Crow Wing County Revises Short-Term Rental Policy to Accommodate Local Ordinances

Crow Wing County has revised its short-term rental policy to abide by local ordinances set by individual cities and townships. The county board recently held a public comment period to discuss the county’s short-term rental ordinance, with the county attorney being given two weeks to make revisions to the ordinance and take into account all feedback received.
knsiradio.com

Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam

(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
CASS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

6 years later, officials still searching for information about Terry Brisk's murder

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for information about the death of Terrance "Terry" Brisk, who was found shot dead in the woods of central Minnesota almost six years ago.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office believes the suspect shot and killed Brisk with his own rifle on Nov. 7, 2016. Evidence suggests that Brisk was shot at close physical range, and officials believe Brisk had interacted with the suspect before his death.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, and there is a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk's death.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Casey’s General Store Fails Check

FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight. Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine. Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check...
FOLEY, MN

