blufftontoday.com
Clemson football vs. Louisville: Scouting report, score prediction
Clemson football will face a team on a roll when it hosts Louisville in an ACC game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN). The Cardinals (6-3, 3-3 ACC) have won four in a row, and the No. 10 Tigers (8-1, 6-0) are coming off a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame that snapped their 14-game winning streak.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball vs. South Carolina: Scouting report, score prediction
The rivalry game between Clemson and South Carolina in football is always at the end of the season. But in a basketball rarity this season, they'll play at the start. After opening games for each against mid-majors, Clemson (1-0) plays Friday (7 p.m., SEC Network plus) against South Carolina (1-0) at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football focused on recovery from 'embarrassing' run defense, run offense
CLEMSON – On a windy night last week in South Bend, Indiana, with gusts of up to 40 mph, it was obvious that the winner between Clemson and Notre Dame would be the one that could run the ball best. That’s a strength of both teams, so it seemed...
blufftontoday.com
The cold, hard truth: Clemson football needs better quarterback play
CLEMSON – The cold, hard truth about college football is that a team is only as good as its quarterback. A quarterback can at once be both a difference maker who elevates his team to greatness and a limiting factor who prevents his team from realizing its full potential.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball adds sharpshooting wing player on signing day
Asa Thomas, a 6-foot-7 wing player from Lake Forest, Illinois, is bringing a deft outside shooting touch to the Clemson men’s basketball program. Thomas, who verbally committed to the Tigers in July, signed a letter-of-intent on Wednesday, Clemson coach Brad Brownell said in a press release. Thomas averaged 17.1...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
blufftontoday.com
Here's who Clemson football can pass in the CFP rankings after dropping to No. 10
The Tigers took a tumble. Clemson, following a 35-14 loss at unranked Notre Dame last week, dropped Tuesday night from fourth to 10th in College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia was first, replacing Tennessee, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four teams announced Dec. 5 will play in the national semifinals. They were followed, respectively, by Tennessee, Oregon, LSU, Southern Cal and Alabama.
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death at home in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.
