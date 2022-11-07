Biltmore gets decked out for the holidays

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have arrived at Asheville’s most famous address. Christmas at Biltmore, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments, is now on display and runs through Jan. 8, 2023.

The time-honored tradition dates back more than 125 years, to when George Vanderbilt celebrated the first Christmas with family and friends in his new home – Biltmore House.

Throughout 2022, Biltmore has been part of the national celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the estate’s landscape architect. For Christmas, Biltmore’s team of floral designers planned the décor in Biltmore House around a “Winter Landscapes” theme that brings the outdoors inside and honors Olmsted’s achievements.

Visitors can expect to see wintry trees and snowy landscapes reminiscent of Boston Common, New York City’s Central Park, and other well-known parks and landscapes designed by Olmsted.

Decor in Biltmore House alone includes 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland, and 150 traditional poinsettias.

Biltmore offers two experiences during the holiday season -- the Christmas at Biltmore daytime house tour and the Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime house tour.

In addition, art enthusiasts can learn how well-known masterpieces such as the “Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper” were created at Biltmore’s latest installation in its Legends of Art & Innovation series. “Leonardo da Vinci — 500 Years of Genius” is on display through Feb. 20.

Admission to Biltmore House starts at $99.

For more information about Christmas at Biltmore or to purchase admission tickets, go to biltmore.com/christmas.

VIDEO: Christmas at Biltmore begins with annual tree-raising

©2022 Cox Media Group