Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Historic 2022 Marching Band Season
Lincoln high school in Sioux Falls has long been touted as a top marching band program in the the state and region. And while they’ve had successful years in the past, 2022’s fall season was different for them. With 178 members, the Patriots traveled the upper midwest going...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
How To Watch 2022 SDHSAA State Football Championships
The 2022 South Dakota high school football championships are schedule to take place at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion this week, November 10-12. 9B: #1 Herreid/Selby Area vs #2 Hitchcock-Tulare - 11 am CT. 9A: #1 Warner vs #3 Gregory - 7 pm CT. Friday. 9AA: #1 Wall vs #6...
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Sixteen teams punch ticket to State Volleyball Tournament
Spots in the Class 'A' and Class 'B' State Volleyball Tournaments were up for grabs Tuesday night as each class held their SoDak 16 Matchups.
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
In Play with Craig Mattick: Austin Sumner
He put up record breaking numbers at Brandon Valley and then went on to have a successful collegiate career at quarterback for South Dakota State University. Austin Sumner knows a lot about being a South Dakotan, and playing quarterback. He's currently on staff helping the quarterbacks at Sioux Falls Jefferson high school.
$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk
Authorities are looking for "Day's Catch" which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.
#21 Creighton rallies in second half to win at #23 South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On opening night of the NCAA Division One women’s college basketball season, the only battle between ranked teams in was at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. And the battle lived up to the billing with #21 Creighton rallying past #23 South Dakota...
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
Sculpture missing from Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police say an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was located at 11th and Phillips. The artwork is valued at $32,000. Anyone with information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Powerball players making sure they have a shot at the biggest jackpot yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest is U.S. history. Natalie Kockelman of Sioux Falls didn’t just buy one, two or three Powerball tickets at a central Sioux Falls Lewis Drug on Monday; she bought 44. “Splitting with a couple...
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
