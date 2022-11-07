How quickly things change. Two weeks ago, the Hawkeyes had a 3-4 record and were left for dead by both the national media and their own fans. Two weeks and two consecutive wins over Big Ten West opponents later, Iowa looks like a team reborn. The Hawkeye defense looked as good as ever holding a potent Purdue scoring attack to only three points, while the much-maligned Iowa offense has been shockingly competent over the past two weeks. Despite an abysmal month of October, Iowa is somehow only a game away from tying Illinois for the best record in the Big Ten West.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO