blackheartgoldpants.com
Matchup to watch: Iowa vs. their own hamhandedness
It’s been awhile (two Iowa Hawkeye wins!) since I’ve occupied this space. So I am back to re-remind everyone of how the Hawkeyes collectively get their minds melted during this matchup since 2010:. 2010: no turnovers but a blocked extra point and they allowed an inexcusable fake punt;...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Football Preview
How quickly things change. Two weeks ago, the Hawkeyes had a 3-4 record and were left for dead by both the national media and their own fans. Two weeks and two consecutive wins over Big Ten West opponents later, Iowa looks like a team reborn. The Hawkeye defense looked as good as ever holding a potent Purdue scoring attack to only three points, while the much-maligned Iowa offense has been shockingly competent over the past two weeks. Despite an abysmal month of October, Iowa is somehow only a game away from tying Illinois for the best record in the Big Ten West.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The complementary football scorecard: Purdue
The Iowa Hawkeyes took down their near-annual foil in Jeff Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers many days ago. It was a delight to be in the stands for it for promptly 30 minutes and 17 seconds of game time. It was as thorough a domination as I’m going to see Iowa put on a team.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Butcher’s Word: Wisconsin Badgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially on a winning streak after taking home a road victory at Purdue last week, following up on a strong showing on homecoming against Northwestern. Now Iowa finds themselves in a familiar place: in contention for a division title, needing some help to get over the hump and staring down the barrel of a showdown with a border rival.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
thecomeback.com
Iowa Hawkeyes unveil military-themed helmets, CFB fans react
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in a military appreciation game, and the program unveiled some awesome custom helmets for the game Tuesday. Iowa showed off the new helmets in a social media video. The helmets feature the colors of the American flag on their Hawkeye logo instead of their traditional yellow-and-black scheme.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
hawkeyesports.com
Kent, Tjoa Sign with Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two prep prospects from the class of 2023 signed with the University of Iowa men’s golf team this week. The Hawkeyes added Noah Kent of Naples, Florida, and Maxwell Tjoa from Cedar Falls, Iowa. “We are proud to welcome these two talented young men...
"Feisty" Caitlin Clark Ready to Get It
Iowa's All-American PG Determined to Lead Hawkeyes to Great Heights
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans
In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
The Corridor is Home to the Best Thai Food in the State of Iowa
If you need a little spice in your life, look no further than Iowa City! According to a new article from Eat This, Thai Spice Noodle House in Iowa City has the very best Thai food in the entire state of Iowa!. Located at 725 Mormon Trek Blvd in Iowa...
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
KCRG.com
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City
Having reviewed the fabulous Hotel Grinnell, we want to share its sister hotel with our luxury travelers, as this hotel is also a unique, hidden gem. The Highlander Hotel, is a brilliant place to stay in Iowa City. In fact, both of these bespoke sister hotels are must-tries for luxury travelers. They are a better and more uplifting choice than generic chain hotels, and staying at these establishments is a great way to support smaller businesses and innovation.
