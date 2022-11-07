ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Walmart employee helps man win $100K Powerball prize

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man turned a trip to the pharmacy into an unexpected lottery jackpot. According to the NC Education Lottery, a tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck to try his luck in Tuesday’s record-setting Powerball drawing. “The girl at the...
TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A gun was found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint in Florida. “We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” Transportation Security Administration officials said in a post on Instagram.
Man proposes after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - A Texas man didn’t waste any time after finding an engagement ring that was lost after a tornado went through their neighborhood. Dakota Hudson said he hid the ring in a closet of the house but couldn’t find it after a tornado destroyed the home.
Alabama-Coushatta veterans to visit dedication in Washington

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Alabama-Coushatta tribal citizens will attend a dedication for the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington. The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is proud to have tribal citizens, who have served in the United States military, heading to Washington, D.C., this week for the dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a scratch-off ticket into a $3 million prize. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Carvent Webb purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off at a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. Webb’s ticket ended up hitting the $3...
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

In a record-setting expensive race, Texas Governor Greg Abbott fended off Democrat Beto O’Rourke and is headed to a record-tying third term in office. “Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message,” Abbott said in McAllen. The celebration caps off a campaign focused on border security and being tough on crime.
