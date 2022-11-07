Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss confirms new story for the Slater family
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased a tough story ahead for the Slater family. A new storyline will see Stacey and her loved ones hit by a brand new challenge, which will see them struggling through the winter months. In a recent chat with Inside Soap, Clenshaw...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away confirms danger for Bree Cameron in season finale trailer
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has shared a first look at danger for Bree Cameron as her evil husband Jacob pays his second visit to Summer Bay. The show is exploring a powerful story about domestic abuse, focusing on Jacob's violent and controlling behaviour towards Bree. UK...
digitalspy.com
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Joel is kidnapped as Norma takes drastic action over Warren, while DeMarcus makes a discovery and Imran continues to spark concern. Here's a full collection of the biggest 11 moments coming up:. 1. Warren is forced to save Norma. After a shocking betrayal...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms official details of Amy Mitchell's self-harm storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed more details of Amy Mitchell's self-harm storyline. Show bosses have been working with charities on the emotional new plot, which began subtly last month when Amy appeared to be hiding something from her stepmum Denise Fox. Next week's episodes will see the storyline become...
digitalspy.com
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
digitalspy.com
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo talks season 5 new character hopes
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has discussed his hopes for the hit Netflix show's upcoming fifth and final season. While promoting his new animated Netflix movie My Father's Dragon with his co-star Jacob Tremblay, the Dustin Henderson actor told Digital Spy:. "Onwards and upwards is, honestly, what I can only...
digitalspy.com
Corrie - Summer (Spoiler)
It has been reported that Summer has a showdown with Mike in Coronation Street Christmas scenes: https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/08/coronation-street-spoilers-new-christmas-scenes-as-summer-ramps-up-risky-baby-plan-17717361/. Summer is such a miserable character, with no redeeming features. I wouldn’t care if she was written out the show for good. Aaron can stay though. Summer is such a miserable character,...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders exit confirmed after Thursday's episode (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41924384/eastenders-spoilers-kheerat-panesar-exit/. Pretty shocked, is this the start of the end? Can't see Nish saying long. Is this true I hope not I like him. Posts: 15,197. Forum Member. ✭✭. 10/11/22 - 20:07 #5. Can’t say I’m too sad about this. The show was pushing him a lot as a leading...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser trailer finally revealed by Netflix
The Witcher's upcoming prequel series Blood Origin has released a teaser trailer. The Netflix show, which is set over a thousand years before the events of the main show, stars the likes of Everything Everywhere All At Once's Michelle Yeoh, and focuses on a group of outcasts. The first trailer...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis shares why she felt it was the right time to leave soap
Rose Ayling-Ellis has opened up about her time as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders. The actress joined the soap in 2020, leaving earlier this year with her character moving to Scotland. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy after being named a BAFTA Breakthrough creative of 2022, Rose discussed whether she felt she...
digitalspy.com
The English season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The English spoilers follow. Yee-haw, and other authentically Western expressions!. Hugo Blick's lavish, meaty account of bloodshed, revenge and the brutal settlement of the American West has run its fatal course, leaving dozens of corpses artfully silhouetted against the huge prairie skies. Or the huge Spanish skies at least, standing in for Oklahoma, Nebraska and Wyoming.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday November 11th 8pm : Father Figure
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cutout in a bid to stop people reading the book.
digitalspy.com
Winx Club creator planning $100 million movie adaptation following Netflix cancellation
Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix's grim and gritty live-action version of the colourful kids cartoon series, was cancelled by the streaming giant after the release of its second season. While it may be disappointing for fans, the franchise's original creator Iginio Straffi now has carte blanche to contractually do what...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Agents of SHIELD star's new horror movie
Agent of SHIELD's Nick Blood stars in the first trailer for upcoming horror The Offering. The trailer begins with Art (Blood) and his expectant wife Claire (Emily Wiseman) travelling to Brooklyn to visit Art's father Saul (Allan Corduner). Saul works in a funeral home, but the arrival of a mysterious...
digitalspy.com
The Empress has future revealed by Netflix
The Empress is officially returning for a second season at Netflix. The German series on the life of Empress Elisabeth "Sisi" of Austria (played by Devrim Lingnau) has been renewed by the streamer, Deadline has reported. Comprised of six episodes, the first season follows the 16-year-old Bavarian duchess as she...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK series 4
The preview at the end of I'm a Celebrity Special showed the following costumes. I put them a spoiler in case any one doesn't want to know yet:. When we get a glimpse of new costumes for a new series I always get hyped, I love this series so much. I wondervwjen we'll get a glimpse of the next wave?
Comments / 0