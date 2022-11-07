Read full article on original website
Police: Man caught conducting gambling scam at RI Comic Con
Robert Becker had allegedly been operating the game known as "Razzle Dazzle" on other Comic Cons in Los Angeles and Colorado Springs.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
Feds investigate RI data breaches affecting more than 36K people
Three of the four federal investigations in Rhode Island data breaches were previously unreported.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
ABC6.com
2 Connecticut men arrested after guns seized during traffic stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Connecticut men were arrested Tuesday night after three guns were seized during a traffic stop on the highway in Lincoln. Rhode Island State Police said they stopped a car just after 11:30 p.m. on Route 146 north. During a search of the car, troopers...
fallriverreporter.com
Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served
BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
WCAX
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men and a teenager are being accused of stealing nearly 200 catalytic converters in 15 towns. Vermont State Police worked with local departments to keep an eye on a car thought to be involved in several of the thefts. On Oct. 30, state police responded...
Union approves pay raises in move to attract more RIPTA bus drivers
The union spokesperson said the previous pay made it hard to recruit new bus drivers.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
Uprise RI
Rhode Island workers are worth less than those from Massachusetts, say state elected leaders
On May 20, 2021, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed legislation that will increase the state’s minimum wage, for non-tipped workers at least, to $15 by 2025. The legislation (H5130A / S0001aa) established a schedule of increases:. $12.25 on January 1, 2022;. $13 on January 1, 2023;. $14 on...
Florida man and New Hampshire woman arrested after crashing stolen car in RI
BOSTON -- A Florida man and a New Hampshire woman were arrested this weekend after they crashed their stolen car on Route 95 in Rhode Island. The car crashed just north of the Connecticut State line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Police say 32-year-old Kelvin Lewis and 23-year-old Melanie Diperna were inside the stolen car.After that crash, police say Lewis tried to carjack another car and assaulted two people in that car.But as officers got closer to the scene, Lewis and Melanie Diperna ran away.A Rhode Island State Police K-9 later tracked the pair to a home in Ashaway, where police say the two broke into. They were ultimately found by police hiding in the basement. Lewis and Diperna face many charges in Rhode Island, including felony assault, attempted robbery, breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges there as well. Both suspects are being held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, R.I.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Environmental Police charge archer with multiple hunting violations
“On the afternoon of Monday, October 17, 2022, opening day of deer archery season, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers encountered an individual in a tree stand over bait, targeting deer with archery equipment. This same area was found baited prior to the start of hunting season this year, as well as...
$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit
BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car
BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
MedicalXpress
Even in states with strong stock albuterol laws, school administrators fear liability
Although asthma is one of the most common respiratory conditions for children, kids don't always carry their inhalers, or may not even know they have asthma. State legislatures have implemented stock inhaler programs to ensure that schools have an asthma reliever, such as albuterol, which can be used by any child experiencing respiratory distress in the school setting.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
finehomesandliving.com
4 Pests to Watch Out for in Rhode Island
While creepy crawlies are essential to the ecosystem, nobody wants them in their homes. Sharing a space with these unwelcome houseguests is not just a nuisance – some can also spread diseases or cause severe damage to your home. Although some pests may be more active during specific seasons,...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
