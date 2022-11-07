BOSTON -- A Florida man and a New Hampshire woman were arrested this weekend after they crashed their stolen car on Route 95 in Rhode Island. The car crashed just north of the Connecticut State line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Police say 32-year-old Kelvin Lewis and 23-year-old Melanie Diperna were inside the stolen car.After that crash, police say Lewis tried to carjack another car and assaulted two people in that car.But as officers got closer to the scene, Lewis and Melanie Diperna ran away.A Rhode Island State Police K-9 later tracked the pair to a home in Ashaway, where police say the two broke into. They were ultimately found by police hiding in the basement. Lewis and Diperna face many charges in Rhode Island, including felony assault, attempted robbery, breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges there as well. Both suspects are being held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, R.I.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO