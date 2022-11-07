ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

fallriverreporter.com

Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served

BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Florida man and New Hampshire woman arrested after crashing stolen car in RI

BOSTON -- A Florida man and a New Hampshire woman were arrested this weekend after they crashed their stolen car on Route 95 in Rhode Island. The car crashed just north of the Connecticut State line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Police say 32-year-old Kelvin Lewis and 23-year-old Melanie Diperna were inside the stolen car.After that crash, police say Lewis tried to carjack another car and assaulted two people in that car.But as officers got closer to the scene, Lewis and Melanie Diperna ran away.A Rhode Island State Police K-9 later tracked the pair to a home in Ashaway, where police say the two broke into. They were ultimately found by police hiding in the basement. Lewis and Diperna face many charges in Rhode Island, including felony assault, attempted robbery, breaking and entering, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges there as well. Both suspects are being held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, R.I.
HOPKINTON, RI
WWLP

$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car

BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
BOW, NH
MedicalXpress

Even in states with strong stock albuterol laws, school administrators fear liability

Although asthma is one of the most common respiratory conditions for children, kids don't always carry their inhalers, or may not even know they have asthma. State legislatures have implemented stock inhaler programs to ensure that schools have an asthma reliever, such as albuterol, which can be used by any child experiencing respiratory distress in the school setting.
ILLINOIS STATE
finehomesandliving.com

4 Pests to Watch Out for in Rhode Island

While creepy crawlies are essential to the ecosystem, nobody wants them in their homes. Sharing a space with these unwelcome houseguests is not just a nuisance – some can also spread diseases or cause severe damage to your home. Although some pests may be more active during specific seasons,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA

