MedicalXpress
Study shows that COVID-19 vaccination helped to reduce the years of life lost among the fully vaccinated by nearly 88%
When evaluating vaccine efficacy, the conventional measures include a reduction of risk of hospitalization and death. The number of patients dying with or without vaccination is often in the public spotlight. However, when evaluating public health interventions or the burden of disease, it is more illustrative to use mortality metrics that also take into account the prematurity of the deaths, such as years of life lost (YLL) or years of life saved (YLS) due to the vaccination.
MedicalXpress
Repeat COVID-19 infections increase risk of organ failure, death
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost three years ago, scientists have learned that an initial infection can lead to short- and long-term health risks affecting nearly every organ system in the body. They've also determined that people can get COVID-19 a second or a third time, despite acquiring natural antibodies after the first infection and receiving vaccination and booster shots.
MedicalXpress
Two studies link serum vitamin D levels to higher risk of diabetes in African Americans
Two new studies led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine have shown that serum vitamin D levels in African Americans are associated with diabetes risk. The studies suggest that lower levels of vitamin D are associated with insulin resistance and a higher...
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
MedicalXpress
Study finds holding methotrexate for one week after flu vaccine may be as effective as a two-week hold
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that discontinuing methotrexate for one week after seasonal influenza vaccination provided the same seroprotection as a two-week discontinuation period in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Methotrexate (MTX) remains a first-line therapy for rheumatoid arthritis...
MedicalXpress
How pathogens hijack the immune system to cause vaccine-enhanced disease
Researchers in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources are working to unlock a decades-long mystery that has hampered development of a walking pneumonia vaccine. Associate Professor Steven Szczepanek and Professor Steven Geary from the Department of Pathobiology and Veterinary Science, along with former graduate students Tyler Gavitt and...
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
MedicalXpress
Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?
COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second omicron variant—BQ.1—is now being recorded in Australia. Australia's Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, "All indications are that this is the start of a...
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccination improves effectiveness of cancer treatment, study finds
Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer are often treated with drugs that activate their immune system against the tumor. Until now, it was feared that vaccination against COVID-19 could reduce the success of cancer treatment or cause severe side effects. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi in the...
MedicalXpress
World at risk: How malaria, dengue could spread due to climate change
Up to 8.4 billion people could be at risk of dengue and malaria at the end of the century if emissions keep rising at current levels. But even in a best-case scenario in which we reduce emissions billions could still be affected. Felipe Colón, Technology Lead at Wellcome, wrote a...
MedicalXpress
Brain changes: Examining the lingering effects of COVID-19
More profoundly than previously believed, the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, can impact the brain for months after infection. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. "Long COVID," which...
MedicalXpress
COVID, flu, RSV: How this triple threat of respiratory viruses could collide this winter
As the days get shorter and the weather colder in the northern hemisphere, health officials have warned of a perfect storm of infectious respiratory diseases over the winter months. Outbreaks of seasonal diseases like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are already putting pressure on the overburdened NHS. If surges...
MedicalXpress
Is muscle weakness the new smoking? Grip strength tied to accelerated biological age, study shows
Everyone ages at a different pace. That's why two 50-year-olds, despite living the same number of years, may have different biological ages—meaning that a host of intrinsic and extrinsic factors have caused them to age at varying paces with different levels of risk for disease and early death. Lifestyle...
MedicalXpress
Study examines symptom burden before and after starting dialysis in older adults
In a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) that included older adults with kidney failure, symptoms related to their condition worsened in the year before patients started dialysis, but stabilized after dialysis initiation. For older people with kidney failure, lessening their symptom burden...
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccines: Many people have had two doses but not their boosters—here's why that might be
In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimize the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccine uptake is not as good as it could be. As of October 23 2022, although 80% of adults had received two doses, only 66% had received a third. Vaccine uptake is...
MedicalXpress
Deaths from bacterial infections in the heart are on the rise among young people who inject drugs
Infective endocarditis (IE)—a bacterial infection in the heart or blood vessels— affects 40,000–50,000 patients in the United States per year and has a 1-year average mortality rate of 30%. People who inject drugs (PWID) tend to be younger and have a higher risk for IE due to the entrance of bacteria in the bloodstream. In fact, IE cases among younger patients and PWID have increased, likely as a result of the ongoing opioid epidemic. A recent analysis published in the Journal of Internal Medicine reveals that the risk of death from IE among young US residents aged 15–44 years old has doubled in the last 2 decades. Additionally, the percentage of PWID among young people who die of IE has reached almost 20%.
New research shows dangers of COVID reinfection
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly is a WashU epidemiologist and one of the authors of the study. He told KMOX that repeat COVID-19 infections contribute significant additional risk of adverse health conditions in multiple organ systems.
MedicalXpress
Ingestible sensor could help people with HIV stick to medication regimen, study finds
For people living with HIV, sticking to a prescribed medication regimen is a critical part of staying healthy. However, having to deal with the side effects caused by those medications—nausea and dizziness among them—can lead people to skip doses. Now, a UCLA-led study of 130 people with HIV...
MedicalXpress
Childhood lead exposure tied to worse cognitive function in late life
Exposure to lead in childhood is associated with worse cognitive functioning in late life, according to a study published in the Nov. 11 issue of Science Advances. Haena Lee, Ph.D., from Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues used a nationally representative sample of U.S. older adults linked to historical administrative data from the 1940s to examine the long-term consequences of lead in drinking water on late-life cognition.
