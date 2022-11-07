Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
MRCC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days. Monroe Capital Corporation Price and Consensus.
Zacks.com
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ACB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
CDRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35%. A...
Zacks.com
Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
ALSN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question. Allison Transmission is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 125 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
SERA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
CVLG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question. Covenant Logistics is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and...
Zacks.com
Haemonetics (HAE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2023 View Up
HAE - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting growth of 38.3% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.6%. On a GAAP basis, EPS was 64 cents, a 120.7% surge year...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Riverview Bancorp (RVSB): Time to Buy?
RVSB - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Zacks.com
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LYRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Give Your Investments a Boost With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.
Zacks.com
Apple Gains Record $191 Market-Cap Value: ETFs Surge
AAPL - Free Report) climbed 8.9% in Thursday's trading session to record its best single-day performance in more than two years amid a strong broad-market rally. This represents Apple's largest gain since Jul 31, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. As such, ETFs having the largest allocation to the...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock?
ELF - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $17.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in November
Value investors have preferred the price-to-earnings ratio or P/E since time immemorial as a means to identify value stocks. However, in the case of loss-making companies that have a negative price-to-earnings ratio, the price-to-sales or P/S ratio is considered while determining their true value. However, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio),...
Zacks.com
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
Zacks.com
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
PBYI vs. GMAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
GMAB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Is Adicet Bio (ACET) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
ACET - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1187 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits...
Zacks.com
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
BOXL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Zacks.com
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SANG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
