Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing

A world record Powerball jackpot is up to $1.9 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing with a $929.1 million cash value.

“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket, then especially for big jackpots like this one, contact a financial advisor and contact Lottery headquarters to learn how to file your claim.”

Tonight, marks the 41 st drawing since the jackpot was last claimed on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

But even no one has won the big prize, a few people locally didn’t do too bad for themselves.

Over the weekend, a Powerball tickets worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County.

It was sold at the Get Go on Hayden Boulevard in Elizabeth Township.

Three overs won a prize of $150,000 in Allegheny County.

One ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on McKnight Road, another at the 7-Eleven on Washington road and a third was sold at a Speedway on Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.

Six other Powerball prizes were won across the Commonwealth as well.