ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nancy Pelosi tearfully described the terrifying moment Capitol Police shared news of her husband's attack in her first public comments since incident

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AzF6_0j23dfPN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNgJz_0j23dfPN00
US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi (R), with her husband Paul Pelosi (C), attend a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul lead by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica.

Photo by Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Nancy Pelosi said she was "very scared" when Capitol Police told her her husband had been attacked.
  • The House Speaker this week spoke about the assault against her husband in a CNN interview.
  • "I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn't be out and about," she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asleep at her Washington, DC, residence in the early hours of Friday, October 28, when she awoke to banging on her door.

Initially, she thought the visitors must have had the wrong apartment, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper this week. But when the knocking continued, the longtime Democratic lawmaker said she became "very scared" and rushed to open the door.

"I see it's Capitol police and they say 'we have to come in to talk to you,' and I'm thinking my children, my grandchildren — I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn't be out and about," the politician said.

Pelosi's comments in the exclusive interview , scheduled to air in full on Monday evening , mark her first public discussion of the violent attack on her 82-year-old husband last month.

Last week the Justice Department charged 42-year-old David Wayne DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping in connection to the break-in at the Pelosis' San Francisco home. Authorities alleged DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, sending him to the hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture from the attack.

The assault marks a noted escalation of brewing political violence in the country. An FBI affidavit said DePape told San Francisco Police Department officials that he was searching for the Speaker and wanted to break her kneecaps as a message to other Democrats in office.

Pelosi, who was in DC with her protective detail at the time of the attack, said authorities didn't even know where her husband was or what his condition was when they first came to tell her about the break-in.

Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery following her surgery.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 26

David P
3d ago

Well maybe this will make people think about letting criminals run loose. He had prior crimes and wasn’t even here legally. There has to be moderation. There’s no more moderation in Washington

Reply
7
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Conservative Christians agreed that Pelosi got what she deserved, and everyone after Church yesterday thought the same thing!

Reply(8)
11
Crystal Throckmorton
3d ago

so she doesn't have security when she's not home. Still doesn't explain a lot. I hope their doing a FULL investigation on this. It still doesn't make sense.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says

Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet

Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
VIRGINIA STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The List

Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
Business Insider

NY Democrat who lost his race criticizes AOC, saying she didn't campaign much and 'was nowhere to be found'

A New York Congressman who lost his seat in the midterm elections criticized New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying she didn't do enough to help. Sean Patrick Maloney has represented New York's 17th congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2013 but lost to his Republican rival this week, a stunning defeat for the party.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

716K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy