Charleston, WV

West Virginia food bank breaks Guinness World Record

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the weekend, a food bank in Charleston, West Virginia attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest word spelled with packaged food, and according to Gov. Jim Justice , they succeeded.

On Friday, WBOY’s sister station in Charleston reported that Mountain Mission was making the attempt to create the largest packaged food word with more than 20,000 cans of food.

West Virginia students challenged to make cards for troops and veterans

On Saturday, the group successfully spelled the word “Mountaineers” using 25,550 cans of food, according to Gov. Justice. They even put stickers on the tops of the cans to make the letters alternating in West Virginia gold and blue.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjZpZ_0j23dOb800
    (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctoBJ_0j23dOb800
    (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi2AB_0j23dOb800
    (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

The canned food used for the record will help feed West Virginia families during the holidays.

Comments / 12

⭐️J⭐️
3d ago

Nothing to brag aboutTo many have died from starvation when Justice can even stand up from eating himself to death

Reply(2)
5
Michael Meabon
3d ago

Pretty sad actually. People needing food, utility, as well as housing assistance. Now pet food stamps, I've heard. We keep on voting to keep the hope alive of someone stepping up to straighten out the broken system but to the one's who designed it knows it to be functioning as it was manufactured to be. How can we trust whoever is elected when our basic needs are not easily obtained? We do see freedom's being took away with a heavy presence of dystopia.

Reply(1)
2
