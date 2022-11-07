ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Runaway hog found strolling through residential area in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
 2 days ago
Photo Courtesy: Aurora Police Department

Crews from the Aurora Police Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Eagle Court on Sunday night after receiving reports of large hog spotted alone in the area.

"This little piggy went to market. This little piggy stayed home. This little piggy had roast beef. This little piggy had none. This little piggy…er, we mean this big ‘ol hog…didn’t get to go wee, wee, wee all the way home because it snuck out last night to chow down on some apples," the department joked in a Facebook post.

Patrol officers captured and turned the pig over to the Aurora Animal Shelter. It has since been reclaimed by its owner.

Photo Courtesy: Aurora Police Department

