ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
READING, PA
WGAL

Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner and state police respond to York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:17 p.m.: According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, there was one fatality from the crash. Additional details are expected later tonight or early Thursday morning. Previously: The coroner's office is responding to a crash in York County. According to York County 911 Dispatch,...
PennLive.com

Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist

Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police search for man in connection with York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department says it is attempting to identify a man in connection with a bank robbery. According to authorities, it happened on November 7 just after 9:00 AM at the Traditions Bank on White Street. The individual is described to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Hazmat tanker leaks after crash in Chester County

ATGLEN, Pa. — A Hazmat tanker crashed after colliding with another vehicle in Chester County on Thursday night. According to emergency services, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 41 and Lower Valley Road in the Atglen Borough at 8:42 p.m. A Hazmat tanker carrying liquid nitrogen and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died after Rt. 30 crash in York County

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle overnight house fire in Lancaster County

LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Landisville, Lancaster County, early Thursday morning. Crews were called to the 100 block of Farm Lane shortly before 2 a.m. When they arrived, the residents were already outside. A family of four and their dog were able to escape the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy