Murder suspect could be staying with family in central Pa.: police
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man last weekend in Berks County could be staying with family in Lebanon, authorities said Friday. Reading police have been searching for 24-year-old Jabar M. Hill since Nov. 5, when police said Hill was involved in the killing of 38-year-old Jefferson Etienne, of Pottstown.
Lancaster woman convicted of rioting outside police station in 2020
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster city woman was convicted on Wednesday for her role in riots that took place at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station from Sept. 13 through the 14 of 2020. Jessica M. Lopez, 34, of the 400 block of E. Marion Street, was found...
Suspects Sought In String Of 'Organized' Berks Co. Walmart Thefts: Police
Police in Berks county are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a string of highly-organized thefts from the Caernarvon Walmart, authorities say. The first incident took place on July 7, police said, when four people walked into the 100 Crossings Blvd. store and stole two shopping carts filled with merchandise.
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
Man with dog vandalizes Dallastown church, looks right into security camera, police say
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A man who brought his dog along as he vandalized a church in York County gave investigators a nice look at him when he walked up to a surveillance camera and tried to cover it with his hand, police say. The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45...
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
Police investigate shootout in Olney that critically injured man; 22-year-old taken into custody
Police arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be involved in the exchange of gunfire.
Armed suspect robs 18-year-old Philadelphia mail carrier then targets another
Police say the 18-year-old postal worker was on her route delivering mail when she was approached by a man with a gun.
Coroner and state police respond to York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:17 p.m.: According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, there was one fatality from the crash. Additional details are expected later tonight or early Thursday morning. Previously: The coroner's office is responding to a crash in York County. According to York County 911 Dispatch,...
Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist
Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
Police search for man in connection with York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department says it is attempting to identify a man in connection with a bank robbery. According to authorities, it happened on November 7 just after 9:00 AM at the Traditions Bank on White Street. The individual is described to...
Tanker leaks liquid nitrogen after crash on Lancaster, Chester county line
A tanker truck crashed on the Chester/Lancaster county line Thursday night. The tanker collided with a sedan at the intersection of Route 41 and Lower Valley Road near Atglen Borough at 8:42 p.m. The tanker was carrying liquid nitrogen, which started to leak. Hazmat crews were called in and Route...
Woman died after Rt. 30 crash in York County
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown […]
State police in Lancaster County unveil 'Project Life Saver'
LANCASTER, Pa. — State police in Lancaster County now have better access in locating missing persons. It's called 'Project Life Saver' and it has reduced the average search time of 9 hours, down to around 30 minutes. Now that state police have it, they are encouraging people to sign...
Crews battle overnight house fire in Lancaster County
LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Landisville, Lancaster County, early Thursday morning. Crews were called to the 100 block of Farm Lane shortly before 2 a.m. When they arrived, the residents were already outside. A family of four and their dog were able to escape the...
