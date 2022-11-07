Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Krunch Senadhi and Mike West, high school classmates, are teammates again as basketball coaches at University of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT — As Class of 2002 seniors at North Penn High in Lansdale, Pa., and starters on one of the best basketball teams in school history, Kranthi “Krunch” Senadhi and Mike West helped shape each other’s professional futures. Twenty years later, they are effectively teammates once...
sheltonherald.com
Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering
HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
wiltonbulletin.com
Quinnipiac, Yale, UConn ranked in top 15 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women's Hockey Poll
USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women’s Hockey Poll ranks three Connecticut women’s programs among the top 15 in the country. The Bobcats maintained their No. 4 spot from last week, while UConn and Yale climbed the rankings. Yale jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 after its impressive wins...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn football vs. No. 19 Liberty: Time, TV, and what you need to know
What you need to know: UConn football will look for its sixth win of the season and its first bowl eligible season since 2015 as it hosts No. 19 Liberty. UConn has gone 0-3 against opponents ranked this year, with losses to Syracuse, Michigan and NC State. In those games, UConn surrendered 49.33 points and 475.67 total yards per game. Liberty has averaged 30 points per game and 410.3 yards. Liberty ranks first in the nation with 34 sacks (3.78 per game), ranks ninth in turnovers gained (20), and 11th in third down conversion percentage defense (29.5%). UConn has allowed 1.60 sacks per game, has lost 14 turnovers this season, and has converted on third down 37.8% of the time. Saturday will be the last home game of the season for UConn as the team celebrates its nine seniors/graduate students on the roster. This includes running back Robert Burns, defensive end Tre Wortham, linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, linebacker Marquez Bembry and offensive lineman Jake Guidone.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut girls soccer coaches poll (Nov. 9)
Mercy remains atop the Class M/S girls soccer coaches poll despite the loss to Cheshire in the SCC tournament final last week. Also receiving votes: Nonnewaug, Southington, Simsbury. CLASS M/S. 1. Mercy (11) 1. 2. Woodland 3. 3. Stonington (2) 2. 4. Lyman Memorial 5. 5. Tolland 4. 6. Watertown...
wiltonbulletin.com
Rentschler Field and CCSU to host CIAC's six football championships in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC will be returning to Rentschler Field and Central Connecticut State for its annual football championships as it begins another era of six playoff divisions, the organization announced Wednesday. Three games will be played at each site at...
Yale Daily News
As “The Game” approaches, Yalies search for a place to stay
The Yale student body was thrown into a frenzy last Tuesday after tickets were accidentally released for the annual football game between Yale and Harvard. Now, with the 138th annual Yale-Harvard football game — colloquially known as “The Game”— fast approaching, students are scrambling to find housing accommodations in the Cambridge area.
wiltonbulletin.com
New Canaan football rebounds for win over Ludlowe
If last Friday night’s football game was the final one at Dunning Field for New Canaan’s seniors, they at least managed to say good-bye with a victory. The Rams rushed for 298 yards, including 134 from Hunter Telesco, and rolled to a 42-20 win over Ludlowe on their home turf.
'How did he get onto campus?' | University of Saint Joseph's safety under scrutiny in light of campus shooting
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — In the wake of a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus in West Hartford last Friday, questions are swirling about how public safety handled an incident that led up to it. The shooting was related to a love triangle. Based on police documents,...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
Ex-Yale coach gets 5 months in admissions bribery scandal
BOSTON — (AP) — The former Yale University women's soccer coach whose cooperation with authorities helped blow the lid off the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal by leading the FBI to the scheme's mastermind was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison. Rudy Meredith, head coach at Yale...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
