Utica, NY

WKTV

Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
LIVERPOOL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting.  While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands

We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
localsyr.com

Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

