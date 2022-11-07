Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown
UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
localsyr.com
Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
WKTV
Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
localsyr.com
Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
WKTV
Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
Herkimer PD look to ID teens after Walmart incident
The Herkimer police department is looking to identify two teens after an incident on October 29. Police report the teens were involved in smashing milk on the floor of a Walmart.
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
