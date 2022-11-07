Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND — Following a bit of a spike that peaked last week, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations now appear to be falling again in Northeast Ohio. Erie, Huron, and Lorain counties are back down to the CDC's "medium" community level for the coronavirus after all were listed as "high" last Thursday. This means health experts no longer recommend residents in those counties should wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Powerball story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...
CLEVELAND — While nobody in Ohio won the record-breaking Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion in this week's historic lottery drawing, you still need to check all of your tickets because it's very possible you won some money with a smaller prize. The Ohio Lottery says there were 373,046 tickets...
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery story about a $1 million Powerball winner in Lakewood. Although nobody hit the $154 jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CANTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 9, 2022. Multiple Northeast Ohio fire departments responded to a large brush fire at Spring Valley Golf Course in East Sparta on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Competing under maps declared to be an unconstitutional GOP gerrymander by a bipartisan majority on the Ohio Supreme Court, Ohio Republicans look to have picked up one Ohio Senate seat Tuesday and perhaps two to four seats in the Ohio House as well. With outstanding absentee...
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
CLEVELAND — Doctors are concerned about a brutal influenza season this year. On Thursday, we found out that a 13-year-old boy from Cuyahoga County is Ohio's first flu-related death of the season. So far the state has had 135 flu-related hospitalizations, including 15 in Northeast Ohio, but that's up...
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published before the winning Powerball numbers were announced. We have a winner! One ticket sold in California is taking home the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing. Even though the top prize wasn't hit in...
CLEVELAND — The results are in for Powerballs’ record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot drawing and the winner is from California, according to the Public Information Officer with Ohio Lottery Commission. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. After the processing of all sales, the $1.9 billion...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Election Results from Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the gigantic $1.6 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
