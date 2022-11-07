ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
 3 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

South Jameson Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Sunday.

200 block of Nye Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday.

1100 block West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

400 block of Albert Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday.

1700 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday.

500 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday night.

400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported early Monday morning.

900 block of North West Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8

Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
Lima man’s execution date pushed back again

LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction … without endangering other Ohioans.” Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson’s date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.

Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
Trial date set for driver of car that killed Bluffton cop

FINDLAY — An April 2023 trial date was scheduled Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for Emin Johnson, the driver of a vehicle that led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties and which culminated after the car struck and killed a police officer from the village of Bluffton.
Lima man gets 5 years probation for threatening judge

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser in a video posted online was sentenced to five years on community control Monday. Ronald Collins, 49, was convicted of retaliation, a third-degree felony, and attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony, for threatening a...
Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator

CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29. According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.
Possible electrical fire severely damages Lima home

Lima, OH - A possible electrical fire could be to blame for severely damaging a northside Lima home Tuesday night. Lima firefighters were called out 567 Hazel Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The two people that lived at the home were able to get out without injuries. Investigators say the fire started in the attic, but because of fire, smoke, and water damage the home is unlivable. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents with temporary housing. The fire is still under investigation.
Lima man declared incompetent for court, to receive treatment for restoration

LIMA — A Lima man accused of two counts of felonious assault was determined unable to understand court proceedings and act in his own defense on Wednesday morning. David Crim, Jr., 61, will undego psychiatric treatment at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for up to a year to restore his competency, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said.
Mercer County Police Pull Over 14-year-old And Find Man Shot To Death

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio, after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
Court docs: Woman accused in stabbing of daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing a female victim identified as her daughter multiple times during a domestic dispute could now face upwards of 3 to 16 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old India Gray...
Lima man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting

LIMA — A Lima man is in custody for allegedly shooting into a home on Bristol Avenue early Sunday morning. Da’Moni Brown, 22, is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a residence. According to an Allen County Sheriff’s Office release, a party was taking place at the...
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Historic Main Street Van Wert to restore historic clock

VAN WERT – Historic Main Street Van Wert will begin a campaign to restore the National Bank Clock on the corner of Washington and Main Street in 2023. “This project will help preserve the character and heritage of our community by giving a sense of place and continuity,” said Joe Dray, Executive Director of Historic Main Street Van Wert. “Sense of place is essentially a relationship, it’s dynamic and ever-evolving. When communities undergo needed change, it is important that it is not only welcoming to new members but also helps current ones not feel out of touch.”
October calls to the Delphos Police Department

Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Sheriff’s department budget approved for a new year

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have approved an agreement with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Fraternal Order of Police and the Ohio Labor Council just before budgeting season. The three-year-long contract includes wages, insurance, days and hours of operation for each part of the department. The support unit...
Bush gets 75 to life

Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig imposed an aggregate sentence of 75 years to life on 19-year-old Josia Bush for his role in a Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. Bush was found guilty of several counts stemming from the incident in October, the most serious of which were two counts of Complicity to Murder, an unspecified felony.
