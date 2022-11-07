Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Man identified in deadly Shreveport shooting; suspect arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon. Police said Broomfield was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment. Torail Thomas, 42, was booked into city jail Thursday night on charges...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
brproud.com
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Jackson campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released new details about a shooting that happened outside of a campaign watch party for Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson. Police say they responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road at the South Caddo Library for a shooting. Arriving officers found...
ktalnews.com
1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in the Highland neighborhood that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him.
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for runaway teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage runaway. Tayeleeyonna Ivy White, 15, ran away from her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Pl. on Nov. 2. Her family has not seen her since. She was last...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
ktalnews.com
Man arrested after SPD investigates domestic abuse, other crimes
Shreveport Police arrested 31 year-old Jeremon Stewart on Monday, November 7th for one count each of Simple Burglary, Domestic Abuse Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Shreveport Police officers were contacted on October 29, 2022 in reference to...
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
ktalnews.com
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at casino
SHREVEPORT, Ls. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police department is asking the public for any information that will help them locate the suspect in an armed robbery at Sam’s Town. Officials say the suspect approached someone in the parking garage on the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway on...
Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
KSLA
Police looking for person who robbed victim at gunpoint in parking garage of Sam’s Town
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect. The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 8 just before 11 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery that happened the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Police say the suspect walked up to the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.
KTBS
Teen fatally shoots another teen in Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas – An Atlanta, Texas teen is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting another teen in Atlanta, Texas, police said. Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. They found Brandon Sprayberry, 18, lying in the yard with a fatal gunshot wound.
POLICE: 18-year-old dead after shooting in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 7, around 5 p.m., Atlanta Police Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 200 block of Pecan Lane. The victim, Brandon Sprayberry, 18, was located by officers while laying in the yard of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. He succumbed to his […]
ktoy1047.com
Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta
A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. Texas recently marked 22 years of daily deaths on its roads and statistics show that seat...
ktalnews.com
Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council Candidate Craig Lee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire at the home of Independent Candidate Craig Lee, who ran for City Council in Shreveport’s District B. Lee said he made the discovery Tuesday morning on Election Day, citing he had plans to have his watch party...
KTBS
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
Comments / 4