SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect. The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 8 just before 11 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery that happened the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Police say the suspect walked up to the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO