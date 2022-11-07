The EPA's fuel consumption estimates for the Ford F-150 Raptor R have been revealed via its Monroney sticker sourced by TFL Truck, and to no one's surprise, it is a thirsty big fellow with a result of 10/15/12 mpg on the EPA's city/highway/combined cycles. With its 36-gallon tank, expect a range of 432 miles on a single tank with mixed driving. We'd have to admit that this may be a fair price to pay for that muscular Predator supercharged 5.2-liter V8 located under the hood, which gives the truck a power output of 700 horsepower with 640 lb-ft of torque.

1 DAY AGO