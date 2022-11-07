Read full article on original website
Related
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
100,000 Porsche Taycan Models Have Now Been Made
Porsche has produced its 100,000th example of the Taycan, a significant achievement having only entered production in September 2019. The vehicle in question, a Neptune Blue Turbo S, will head to a lucky customer in the United Kingdom. The Porsche Taycan has become a great success for the Zuffenhausen-based firm....
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar To Be Revealed In December As Last Non-Electrified Lambo
Lamborghini and the Art Basel Miami Beach show have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past, and that is now set to continue with the news that the Italian automaker will unveil its off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato at this year's exhibition. That's exciting, but the occasion will also be a little poignant, as the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based automaker has revealed that this special supercar will serve as "a final farewell to the pure combustion engine."
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Dyno Run Shows New Honda Civic Type R Has More Horsepower Than We Thought
Hondata tunes Hondas and it's just gotten a hold of the new Civic Type R. And its first course of acting was putting the car on a hub dyno. The result? Honda soft-balled the power figures on the new Type R. Hondata's Type R made 316 horsepower and 334 lb-ft...
2023 BMW X1 First Drive Review: The Fun Is Back
Entry-level luxury is a bit of an oxymoron. How can a vehicle be considered "luxury" if it's also marketed toward a mainstream audience? The all-new 2023 BMW X1 sets out to prove that a low starting price can coincide with a premium experience. BMW introduced its smallest crossover back in 2009 with a rear-drive platform that was fun to drive but didn't offer the upscale feel the brand is known for. The second generation arrived in 2015 with a front-drive platform, increasing practicality at the expense of driving enjoyment.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World
It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
RUMOR: Lexus CT To Be Revived As SUV With Hybrid And Electric Powertrains
Lexus is reportedly considering reviving the defunct CT model name from the dead as early as 2024 as a new compact crossover similar to the Lexus UX. If you don't remember the Lexus CT, you're not alone. While handsome, the mediocre hybrid drivetrain and uninspiring driving experience made it a less-than-popular choice of a premium hatchback, and after an 11-year run, Lexus managed to sell just 380,000 examples before it was culled earlier this year.
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
New Cadillac CT5 Livery Inspired By God Of War
The Cadillac CT5 has entered into a brand partnership with the upcoming PlayStation game God of War: Ragnarok in China and we can't really figure out how the two products match up. The PlayStation 5 game bases itself loosely on Greek and Norse mythology, whereas the American full-size sedan has nothing to do with Nordic or Scandinavian history.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Carroll Shelby's Ford Shelby GT500: Today's Car News
The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5, and a prototype reveals modifications like a wider track, stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes. Look for peak power to at least match the 576 hp of the related Kia EV6 GT.
The Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Better MPG Than The Ram TRX
The EPA's fuel consumption estimates for the Ford F-150 Raptor R have been revealed via its Monroney sticker sourced by TFL Truck, and to no one's surprise, it is a thirsty big fellow with a result of 10/15/12 mpg on the EPA's city/highway/combined cycles. With its 36-gallon tank, expect a range of 432 miles on a single tank with mixed driving. We'd have to admit that this may be a fair price to pay for that muscular Predator supercharged 5.2-liter V8 located under the hood, which gives the truck a power output of 700 horsepower with 640 lb-ft of torque.
Delta 4x4 VW Amarok Is The Modified, Ford Ranger-Based Pickup We Want In America
German tuner Delta 4x4 has been hard at work building a mega off-road truck out of the all-new VW Amarok, resulting in the Delta 4x4 Amarok 'Beast.' It's an exercise in overlanding excellence that would go down a treat amongst American buyers if it weren't for the fact that the Amarok isn't sold in the US.
Ford Dealers Are Fighting Back Against The Blue Oval's EV Mandates
Earlier this year, Ford announced that it would be dividing its automotive business into two parts. One would be called Ford Blue and would revolve around combustion-powered cars, and the other would be Model e, a division focused on electric vehicles. Ford Pro, for commercial vehicles, would continue. In September,...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Driven: 2022 Lexus NX 350 Is Everything A Lexus Should Be
The Lexus NX appeared at the end of 2014 as the smallest of the Japanese brand's crossover and SUV lineup. Since then, the even-smaller UX has come to market, but the NX is a compact crossover with Toyota RAV4 and Venza-based underpinnings that continues to sell well enough to earn itself a redesign for the 2022 model year. In addition to the new bodywork, more space inside, and a massive and needed update to the infotainment system, Lexus introduced four new powertrains, including two hybrid options.
CarBuzz.com
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0