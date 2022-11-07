Kevin Durant, Paul George Named NBA Players of the Week

Brooklyn Nets’ forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Clippers’ forward guard Paul George have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 of the 2022-23 NBA season.

While the Brooklyn Nets have struggled, Durant has looked like a true MVP candidate once again and he led the Nets to a 3-1 record this past week, averaging 30.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

Durant’s best game of the week came on Halloween, October 31, against the Indiana Pacers . In this game, Durant played a total of 39 minutes, recording 36 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists while going a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He scored at least 27 points in all four games the Nets played during Week 3 of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

The Los Angeles Clippers also went 3-1 this past week thanks to their star on the wing, Paul George. Averaging 32.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the week, George has helped keep the Clippers afloat in the absence of All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Paul George’s standout performance this past week came against the Houston Rockets on October 31, another game that was played on Halloween. Not only did he score 35 points on 15-26 shooting, 5-10 from three-point range, but George also had 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 6 steals and he hit the game-winning shot with just 6.2 seconds remaining!

This marks the 30th time in Kevin Durant’s career that he has received the NBA’s Eastern/Western Player of the Week honors, putting him just three behind Kobe Bryant for the second-most player of the week honors in league history.

For Paul George, this is the 11th time he has been named NBA Player of the Week, putting him in a tie for 29th all-time with Charles Barkley, Vince Carter, Clyde Drexler and Nikola Jokic.

Desmond Bane (MEM), Luka Doncic (DAL), De'Aaron Fox (SAC) and Lauri Markkanen (UTA) were also nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Jrue Holiday (MIL), Paolo Banchero (ORL), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), and Dejounte Murray (ATL) were all nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

