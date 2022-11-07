ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PIX11

Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic violence incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job

NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rikers Island correction officers arrested for sick leave abuse after long-running probe; bragged on social media about easy life, feds say

Three Rikers Island correction officers were arrested on federal fraud charges stemming from a long-running investigation into sick leave abuse — and they even boasted on the web about their use of taxpayer-funded paid free time, prosecutors said Thursday. “Yes at home still getting paid, unlimited sick baby. Get like me! Living my best life,” one of the accused officers, Monica Coaxum, wrote ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
 https://www.silive.com

