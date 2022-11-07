Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Man, 36, accused of fentanyl sales to undercover cop in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man sold fentanyl to an undercover officer prior to a raid where the NYPD found drugs at the suspect’s home in Annadale, authorities allege. Walter Farless allegedly exchanged the powerful opioid for cash with an undercover officer in his home community in...
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
Staten Island Amazon worker allegedly pulled alarms, sprayed extinguishers on employees: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of police and fire personnel responded to the Amazon complex in Bloomfield on Friday morning after an employee allegedly pulled a fire alarm and sprayed fire extinguishers in the building and on employees, according to multiple sources. The FDNY was summoned to...
Girl, 10, repeatedly punched in face by Bronx subway attacker
A mom and her young daughter were repeatedly punched in the face in a random subway attack, police said Friday as they released images of a suspect.
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic violence incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after […]
New York man kidnapped by armed robbers, driven from Queens to Nassau
The NYPD says a trio of robbers dragged a man in Queens out of his car at gunpoint, zip-tied him and demanded money before abandoning him in Nassau County.
3 NYC jail officers arrested in ‘elaborate scheme’ to fake sick leave
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. Federal officials say the officers stayed home and got paid during a dire staffing shortage. [ more › ]
Bronx man, 27, arrested for groping woman, 45, in Manhattan subway station
A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Wednesday for groping a woman in a Manhattan subway station two months ago, according to authorities.
Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job
NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police: Queens man arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint Williston Park
Detectives say a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked SUV on Stratford Avenue around 7:25 p.m. when an unknown male subject approached her.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
NYPD officer dragged by vehicle fleeing Bronx traffic stop
An NYPD officer was dragged a short distance when a vehicle drove in reverse during a traffic stop in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Rikers Island correction officers arrested for sick leave abuse after long-running probe; bragged on social media about easy life, feds say
Three Rikers Island correction officers were arrested on federal fraud charges stemming from a long-running investigation into sick leave abuse — and they even boasted on the web about their use of taxpayer-funded paid free time, prosecutors said Thursday. “Yes at home still getting paid, unlimited sick baby. Get like me! Living my best life,” one of the accused officers, Monica Coaxum, wrote ...
Bronx gang member sentenced to 37 years in prison for murder, drug dealing, other crimes
A Bronx gang member has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for several crimes including drug dealing and murder, federal authorities said Thursday.
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
PHOTOS: Bronx man arrested after nearly $7M in heroin, fentanyl found in apartment
A Bronx man has been arrested after investigators found 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin, worth around $7 million, in an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Man indicted for fatal shooting of 33-year-old Long Island mother
A Long Island man has been indicted for the murder of a 33-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
bkreader.com
East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
