ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

'American Dream is alive and well': Stitt, Republicans react to midterm wins

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While there are still some questions remaining when it comes to other states, Oklahoma’s election results are in. Nearly a third of the state showed up at the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections, with record amounts showing up for early voting, according to reports.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Pinnell wins reelection race for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Incumbent Matt Pinnell has won reelection for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor against Democratic candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell. Pinnell was voted in as Oklahoma's 17th Lt. Gov. in 2018, which marked his first public-elected office position. He had previously served as the director...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Republican Kevin Stitt wins reelection for governor in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Ryan Walters defeats Jena Nelson in Oklahoma State Superintendent race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Ryan Walters, Gov. Stitt's secretary of education, easily dispatched fellow teacher and Democrat Jena Nelson on Tuesday in the race for Oklahoma's superintendent of public schools. Walters, 37, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Gentner Drummond prevails in Oklahoma Attorney General race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Gentner Drummond defeated Libertarian Lynda Steele to become Oklahoma's next Attorney General on Tuesday. Drummond previously ran for Attorney General in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary runoff to Mike Hunter, who later resigned from the role. Drummond defeated incumbent John O'Connor in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma senator pushing forward with legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Oklahoma lawmaker is continuing efforts to make Daylight Saving Time the official time in the state year-round. Every year, as November rolls around, we move our clocks backward an hour to end Daylight Saving Time, moving us into Standard Time. Next spring, we'll move them forward again when the government puts DST back in place. It's a practice Americans have been doing for over 100 years, but recently, there's been a push to lock the clocks on DST.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Emergency Drought Commission approves additional $12M to drought cost-share program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Emergency Drought Commission has approved an additional $12 million in funding to the existing Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The Commission came together on Wednesday, where they directed $12 million in additional funding to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share funding program. In addition to the increase in funding, the commission directed local conservation districts to accept applications for all approved practices.
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Lawn Winterization

It's best to start prepping your lawn and garden for the cold temps now then get caught off guard when those freezing temps hit. That's why we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from the OKC County Extension Office shares why proper winterization and lawn prep is so important and why now is the time to start.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Is That Ok? Gleeking

Gen Z has made gleeking a thing on all social media platforms. All of us here at Living Oklahoma agree that is not ok.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Red Cross provides tips for freezing weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will be hit with freezing temperatures this weekend. The Red Cross is reminding tips to make sure everyone stays safe. Following these tips will not only help keep you and your family safe, but could also save you lots of money in home repairs.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy