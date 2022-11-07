Read full article on original website
'American Dream is alive and well': Stitt, Republicans react to midterm wins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While there are still some questions remaining when it comes to other states, Oklahoma’s election results are in. Nearly a third of the state showed up at the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections, with record amounts showing up for early voting, according to reports.
Pinnell wins reelection race for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Incumbent Matt Pinnell has won reelection for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor against Democratic candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell. Pinnell was voted in as Oklahoma's 17th Lt. Gov. in 2018, which marked his first public-elected office position. He had previously served as the director...
Republican Kevin Stitt wins reelection for governor in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s...
Ryan Walters defeats Jena Nelson in Oklahoma State Superintendent race
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Ryan Walters, Gov. Stitt's secretary of education, easily dispatched fellow teacher and Democrat Jena Nelson on Tuesday in the race for Oklahoma's superintendent of public schools. Walters, 37, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as...
Gentner Drummond prevails in Oklahoma Attorney General race
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Gentner Drummond defeated Libertarian Lynda Steele to become Oklahoma's next Attorney General on Tuesday. Drummond previously ran for Attorney General in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary runoff to Mike Hunter, who later resigned from the role. Drummond defeated incumbent John O'Connor in...
Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
History made: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history Tuesday night as she became the first female elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Sanders began her speech by acknowledging her opponents and thanking her supporters. "At the...
ACLU receives reports of Oklahoma poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma says their office has received multiple complaints about poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. "You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted," ACLU said. "If a poll worker tells you who...
Three states reject recreational marijuana: Will Oklahoma pass SQ 820 in March?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will be on our ballot soon, but the fate of similar ballot questions failed in three of five states that voted on it Tuesday night. This leaves many questioning if State Question 820 here in Oklahoma will pass next year. Campaign Director for...
Oklahoma senator pushing forward with legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Oklahoma lawmaker is continuing efforts to make Daylight Saving Time the official time in the state year-round. Every year, as November rolls around, we move our clocks backward an hour to end Daylight Saving Time, moving us into Standard Time. Next spring, we'll move them forward again when the government puts DST back in place. It's a practice Americans have been doing for over 100 years, but recently, there's been a push to lock the clocks on DST.
Emergency Drought Commission approves additional $12M to drought cost-share program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Emergency Drought Commission has approved an additional $12 million in funding to the existing Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The Commission came together on Wednesday, where they directed $12 million in additional funding to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share funding program. In addition to the increase in funding, the commission directed local conservation districts to accept applications for all approved practices.
Clemency hearings for death row inmates John Hanson and Richard Glossip postponed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - John Hanson's clemency hearing, originally scheduled for November 9th, has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Reports say this is due to an ongoing feud with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where Hanson is currently incarcerated. John Hanson is scheduled to be...
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing...
Growing Oklahoma: Lawn Winterization
It's best to start prepping your lawn and garden for the cold temps now then get caught off guard when those freezing temps hit. That's why we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from the OKC County Extension Office shares why proper winterization and lawn prep is so important and why now is the time to start.
Is That Ok? Gleeking
Gen Z has made gleeking a thing on all social media platforms. All of us here at Living Oklahoma agree that is not ok.
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Red Cross provides tips for freezing weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will be hit with freezing temperatures this weekend. The Red Cross is reminding tips to make sure everyone stays safe. Following these tips will not only help keep you and your family safe, but could also save you lots of money in home repairs.
