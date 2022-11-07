Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving
Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food
A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest
New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
Binghamton Polar Plunge For Special Olympics New York
I have some great news to pass along! THE BINGHAMTON POLAR PLUNGE IS BACK!!! The Polar Plunge is one of the most exciting, popular, and profitable fundraisers for Special Olympics New York. This is a way for participants to raise money be asking friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances for donations....
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
NY & Pa. Governors Warn Residents to Brace for a Wet, Windy Weekend
The Governors of both New York and Pennsylvania are urging residents to be mindful of the weather as what is left of Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to sweep through the region with moderate to heavy rain and strong winds into Saturday, November 12. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office says...
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Tropical Storm Nicole: NY State Agencies Prepare Response For Expected Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
New York State agencies are preparing emergency response assets as Tropical Storm Nicole is set to move through the region, bringing potentially heavy rain and strong winds. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, Nov. 10, that numerous state agencies are preparing ahead of the storm, which is expected to move through the state as early as the evening of Friday, Nov. 11.
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Rod Serling ‘Dimension Of Imagination’ Center Proposed For Binghamton
The Triple Cities area has a lot to be proud of. Many industries got their start here. Sadly some are no longer here, but nonetheless, they made an impact on our community and the world as well like IBM and Endicott-Johnson. Many people who have roots in the Triple Cities...
