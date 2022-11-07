ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNY News

A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
98.1 The Hawk

Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving

Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
98.1 The Hawk

New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food

A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest

New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Polar Plunge For Special Olympics New York

I have some great news to pass along! THE BINGHAMTON POLAR PLUNGE IS BACK!!! The Polar Plunge is one of the most exciting, popular, and profitable fundraisers for Special Olympics New York. This is a way for participants to raise money be asking friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances for donations....
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy