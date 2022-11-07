The Social Stranded Market is one of the new restaurants located in downtown Huntsville. opened for only a year, the business has done amazingly well within the past year. The social stranded market is not only a restaurant but also a store where they sell items such as spices, hot sauces and frozen food items. But not only does the social stranded market sell food, they also sell decor and on top of that they also offer dog treats that people can buy for their pets.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO