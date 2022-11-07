ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
HARTSELLE, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
crimsoncriernews.com

New Restaurant Proves It Is More Than Just Good Food

The Social Stranded Market is one of the new restaurants located in downtown Huntsville. opened for only a year, the business has done amazingly well within the past year. The social stranded market is not only a restaurant but also a store where they sell items such as spices, hot sauces and frozen food items. But not only does the social stranded market sell food, they also sell decor and on top of that they also offer dog treats that people can buy for their pets.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Extreme Veterans Day Weather

There has been some extreme weather in the Tennessee Valley during Veterans Day over the years. Looking back at our local records there have been extremes in temperatures, rainfall, and even some snow in our area. The warmest Veterans Day was in 1945 with a record daytime high of 81...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
wbhm.org

Alabama Media Groups to end 3 newspapers in February 2023

Starting February 27, 2023, Alabama Media Group will stop publishing handheld newspapers by the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register. The news and information company made the announcement last week. Instead, the company will go all-digital, which means providing content through al.com, social media and other online platforms. Tom...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races

Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

