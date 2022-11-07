ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

KWCH.com

2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
EUREKA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial

Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Inmate starts small fire inside Greenwood County Jail

No injuries were reported Sunday after a fire in the Greenwood County Jail. Sheriff Heath Samuels says an unnamed inmate started a fire in their cell shortly before 7:15 pm. Jail staff put out the fire before evacuating the jail as Eureka Fire ventilated the building. Inmates were also kept secure and later returned to their cells once the jail was deemed safe.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi

Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
KVOE

Fire reported atop Emporia Middle School

Fire was reported atop Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day. Fire was reported shortly before 10 am and was put out quickly. A confirmed cause is pending. Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members

Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Two people hurt in crash near Melvern Lake

Two people were hurt after a crash near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says the crash on US Highway 75 was reported shortly before 1:30 pm. Wells says a minivan driven by 25-year-old Alexander Bowers of Topeka was northbound on US-75 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Bowers’ minivan hit a southbound car driven by 73-year-old Ronald Stockebrand of Yates Center.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Bids now being accepted for Lyon County Highway Department construction update project

Lyon County Commissioners have approved the commencement of the bid-letting process for a multi-million dollar construction project for a county department. During their weekly action meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the a request to submit a notice to bidders presented by Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants for an upcoming building project at the Lyon County Highway Department. The full scope of the project will see the construction of two new buildings, a maintenance shop and a bridge shop, encompassing a total of more than 21,000 square feet according to Boettcher.
KVOE

Small fire near Emporia gas station under investigation

Emporia Fire is investigating after a small fire outside a convenience store and gas station Monday evening. Fire crews went to the Casey’s store on East US Highway 50 around 8 pm. Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters found fire in three bushes near the building. There was no damage to the building or any gas pumps.
EMPORIA, KS

