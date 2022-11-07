Read full article on original website
KVOE
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
KWCH.com
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail
EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
KVOE
Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial
Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
KVOE
Inmate starts small fire inside Greenwood County Jail
No injuries were reported Sunday after a fire in the Greenwood County Jail. Sheriff Heath Samuels says an unnamed inmate started a fire in their cell shortly before 7:15 pm. Jail staff put out the fire before evacuating the jail as Eureka Fire ventilated the building. Inmates were also kept secure and later returned to their cells once the jail was deemed safe.
KVOE
Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi
Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
KVOE
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
KVOE
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks investigating deer poaching incident in Lyon County
Game wardens are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deer poaching incident in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the incident apparently happened Sunday morning near Roads 70 and X south of Hartford. One deer was apparently shot and then left to die. Additional details are currently pending.
KVOE
As fentanyl seizures spike, Lyon County distribution case currently on hold
As Lyon County’s first significant fentanyl distribution case is currently on hold in court, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s St. Louis Division is reporting a sharp spike in fentanyl seizures from last year across its territory. The DEA says the over 670 pounds of fentanyl seized across Kansas, Missouri...
KVOE
Fire reported atop Emporia Middle School
Fire was reported atop Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day. Fire was reported shortly before 10 am and was put out quickly. A confirmed cause is pending. Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded.
KVOE
Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members
Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
Emporia gazette.com
Greenwood County stays politically red
Greenwood County leaned to the right in the August primary. It did so again Tuesday, even if the rest of Kansas did not.
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
KVOE
Two people hurt in crash near Melvern Lake
Two people were hurt after a crash near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says the crash on US Highway 75 was reported shortly before 1:30 pm. Wells says a minivan driven by 25-year-old Alexander Bowers of Topeka was northbound on US-75 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Bowers’ minivan hit a southbound car driven by 73-year-old Ronald Stockebrand of Yates Center.
KVOE
Bids now being accepted for Lyon County Highway Department construction update project
Lyon County Commissioners have approved the commencement of the bid-letting process for a multi-million dollar construction project for a county department. During their weekly action meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the a request to submit a notice to bidders presented by Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants for an upcoming building project at the Lyon County Highway Department. The full scope of the project will see the construction of two new buildings, a maintenance shop and a bridge shop, encompassing a total of more than 21,000 square feet according to Boettcher.
KVOE
Small fire near Emporia gas station under investigation
Emporia Fire is investigating after a small fire outside a convenience store and gas station Monday evening. Fire crews went to the Casey’s store on East US Highway 50 around 8 pm. Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters found fire in three bushes near the building. There was no damage to the building or any gas pumps.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6.
