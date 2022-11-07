Read full article on original website
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Wyo130 Closed For The Season
Wyoming Highway 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range has officially closed for the season. Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a joke about why it’s so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming’s southern neighbor doesn’t have much to do with the winds, including this past...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
Public Safety Shortage: WYDOT Down 71 Snowplow Drivers, 50 Highway Patrol Troopers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the face of an extreme shortage of personnel, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is having to triage highway safety, making difficult decisions that will leave some roads unplowed after snow events and some fender-benders without an attending officer. WYDOT Director...
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
Snow expected across much of Wyoming Tuesday, Wednesday; mountains to see up to 10 inches
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is expected to see snow starting either on Tuesday night or on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Western Wyoming, which has already seen snow on Monday and Tuesday, can expect another round starting around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS in Riverton. Snowfall of 6–10 inches is expected in the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains as well as the south end of Yellowstone by 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Absaroka Range can also expect 6–10 inches, with 5–9 inches possible in the north Salt and Wyoming Ranges and 3–6 inches expected on the south end of those ranges, according to the NWS in Riverton. The Wind River Range can also expect 6–10 inches. South Pass can expect 2–4 inches.
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
The 6 Best Restaurants In Wheatland Wyoming
Wheatland is a small town in Platte Country, Wyoming, United States. It is distinguished by flat terrain with desert-like vegetation, parks, and sunny weather in the summer. The people there are connected and very supportive of each other. They are also very welcoming to new guests and visitors. If you...
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
Wyoming’s First Black Elected Sheriff Pledges Transparency, Focus On Mental Health Response
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward after a rough few years marred by an deputy fatally shooting a Laramie man and an erosion of public trust. Now the office is nearly fully staffed at a time when other...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it’s been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday’s broadcast.
This Wyoming Spring Even Has Scientist Baffled
This is really cool. And I'm going to go ahead and say, social media does find gems across the state of Wyoming that you may or may not be aware of. I never knew of this spring and now I'm obsessed with learning more about it. A spring in Wyoming...
Not A Good Year For Deer Hunting In Wyoming; Warm Weather, Drought And Disease To Blame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wildlife disease, particularly “blue tongue disease,” hit deer populations in parts of Wyoming hard this year, seriously diminishing hunting opportunities in the Black Hills area, a Game and Fish spokesman said. Meanwhile, deer hunting was mediocre in some parts...
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
