In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO