Swatara Township, PA

WGAL

Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man killed in I-83 crash ID’d

A 67-year-old man who died after crashing into a tree along Interstate 83 in York County has been publicly identified. Brad Heckelman, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash, on I-83 south in Conewago Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate preparing for remnants of Hurricane Nicole

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding. About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist

Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Small aircraft crashes in York County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down near Greenfield Road, creating major backups. Dispatchers said there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly before noon Thursday. There is no...
PennLive.com

Harrisburg bakery branches out with new midtown location

In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County

MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash

Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

