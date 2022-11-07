Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
WGAL
Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
abc27.com
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
Cumberland County man killed in I-83 crash ID’d
A 67-year-old man who died after crashing into a tree along Interstate 83 in York County has been publicly identified. Brad Heckelman, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash, on I-83 south in Conewago Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
abc27.com
Two crashes causing traffic jams on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County
(WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 South near the Lebanon County border. According to 511pa.com, the crash was located on Interstate 81 south between Exit 100: PA. 443- Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72- Lebanon. All lanes are closed. Further south, there is...
local21news.com
Planned lane restriction Wednesday for Route 22 westbound in Susquehanna Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, November 9, PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Route 22 in Susquehanna Township due to a bridge inspection. PennDOT says the lane restriction will cause only one lane to operate from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While driving through...
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
abc27.com
Midstate preparing for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding. About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.
Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist
Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
abc27.com
Small aircraft crashes in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down near Greenfield Road, creating major backups. Dispatchers said there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly before noon Thursday. There is no...
Harrisburg bakery branches out with new midtown location
In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.
abc27.com
One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
Veterans Day 2022: Are Giant, Weis and Wegmans open? Do my kids have school?
CAT – Capital Area Transit will operate on a normal schedule. County government - Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, closed. Federal government – The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg will be closed. Grocery stores – Most grocery stores will be...
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
local21news.com
Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
abc27.com
New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
Coroner identifies 31-year-old woman killed in central Pa. crash
The York County Coroner has identified a Hanover woman who died after being thrown from her vehicle during a crash on Tuesday. 31-year-old Shaela Bolen died at WellSpan York Hospital after rolling her vehicle on Route 30 in Hellam Township, the coroner’s office said. Bolen was driving eastbound around...
2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash
Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
Comments / 0