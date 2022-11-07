Read full article on original website
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
Millions of people are prescribed statins to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, but many would rather take supplements instead. A new study shows statins are much more effective.
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
Don't bother with dietary supplements for heart health, study says
Six supplements that people commonly take for heart health don't help lower "bad" cholesterol or improve cardiovascular health, according to a study published Sunday, but statins did.
MedicineNet.com
What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?
What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is characterized by the presence of abnormal amounts of fat in the liver, which is called steatosis. If you have fat in your liver but no other damage, you are thought to have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If left untreated, inflammation and liver cell damage can occur, causing a disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
cohaitungchi.com
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
docwirenews.com
Dietary Supplements Ineffective in Lowering Cholesterol Compared With Low-Dose Statin
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 93 million U.S. adults have high cholesterol. High levels of cholesterol (>200 mg/dL) are associated with heart attacks, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. In the body, there are two types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL). HDL cholesterol is widely considered to be “good cholesterol”, meaning it absorbs cholesterol in the blood and carries it back to the liver. LDL cholesterol is often considered the “bad cholesterol” as the low-density lipoproteins take cholesterol to your arteries, where it can collect in arterial walls and lead to atherosclerosis.
News-Medical.net
Rosuvastatin vastly superior to six common heart health supplements
At the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022, researchers discuss their findings that six widely used dietary supplements often advertised to promote heart health are actually ineffective at lowering cholesterol levels compared to the effects elicited by statins. Image Credit: Natalia Golubnycha / Shutterstock.com. What is cholesterol?. There are...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
Medical News Today
Low carb diet may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, promote weight loss
Researchers recently examined the effects of a low-carbohydrate diet in people with prediabetes and people who have mild, untreated type 2 diabetes (T2D). In the randomized clinical trial, participants who lowered their carbs saw a moderate reduction in their blood sugar, an indicator of diabetes. The study’s findings are somewhat...
Medical News Today
How long does it take niacin to lower cholesterol?
Niacin is a B vitamin that may help to effectively lower cholesterol, but the time it takes to do so may vary. Typically, it may take a few weeks for niacin to alter cholesterol levels. Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, plays a role in converting the food a person...
News-Medical.net
Dietary supplements taken for 'heart health' unlikely to offer meaningful impact on cholesterol levels
Six widely used dietary supplements promoted for improving heart health did not effectively lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol in comparison to a common low-dose statin medication or placebo, according to late breaking science results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MindBodyGreen
Sleep Duration Is Linked To Cardiovascular Health, Studies Show
When you think about activities that actively support your heart health, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a HIIT exercise class or a long run to really "work out" those heart muscles. Or perhaps it's eating clean to prevent plaque buildup in your arteries. While these are certainly heart-healthy habits,...
Fish-oil and turmeric supplements probably won't help you lower your 'bad' cholesterol, study finds
Medication lowered "bad" cholesterol more than fish-oil supplements in a new study. Supplement use rose earlier in the pandemic, but studies indicate it doesn't prevent heart disease. Statins successfully lowered LDL in the study, are safe overall, and come with few side effects.
Phys.org
Novel protein helps regulate cholesterol production
A study in cell lines shows a previously under-characterized protein in humans supports cholesterol synthesis. We've all heard about cholesterol and the importance of eating heart-healthy foods to keep it in check. But you might not know that only about 20% of our cholesterol comes from our diet. The rest is made in our body, in our liver, intestines and brain.
Researchers Find New Drug Could Be A Game Changer For Those With High Cholesterol
Many people with high cholesterol use daily medications to decrease their cholesterol levels and avoid heart attacks. There hasn't historically been a prescription that specifically targets lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a harmful kind of cholesterol in the blood, but a new study may be changing that (via US News). The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and involves an experimental drug called olpasiran, is causing many scientists to be cautiously optimistic about how it could help people manage their cholesterol levels.
Medical News Today
Supplements: Could a common dietary fiber trigger an allergy-like response?
When gut microbes break down prebiotic dietary fiber, several molecules that can modulate the immune system can form. However, scientists still do not understand the inflammatory effects that may arise when the body metabolizes specific dietary fiber types. A recent study in mice showed that an inulin supplement changed the...
cohaitungchi.com
Is agave syrup the best sweetener for diabetes?
Agave is the name for a group of succulent plants that grow in warm climates, particularly the southwestern United States and Mexico. Some people use blue agave as a sweetener. However, it is high in carbohydrates. The agave plant also produces nectar containing large amounts of a sugar called fructose.
