Dublin, OH

Dublin startup lands $200M credit line to invest in Airbnb properties – including treehouses

By Carrie Ghose | COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — A Dublin startup selling stakes as low as $1,000 for its AI-guided real estate investments has secured a $200 million credit line to speed up purchases of Airbnb vacation rentals – and development of a treehouse resort.

ReAlpha Tech Corp. relaunched its $75 million equity campaign in September after suspending it for several months to deal with regulatory issues. The pause was beneficial for the company to revamp strategy and land strategic partnerships with major industry players, said Mike Logozzo , CFO and COO.

“It allowed us to slow down to enable us to speed up,” Logozzo said. “We feel as though the best is yet to come for us.”

The credit facility from New York City-based Churchill Real Estate will enable ReAlpha to buy up to 500 properties, he said.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

