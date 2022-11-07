Read full article on original website
Paldean Tauros Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on the horizon. This month, on November 18, Scarlet and Violet will be in the hands of aspiring champions all over. However, it’s the leaking period. Players who want to avoid spoilers should be wary and heed the advice here. For those who want to avoid spoilers, stay away from any piece that has the word “leak” in it. For those who are still reading this, Tauros is back and with new forms–possibly as many as three of them. This piece will go over the details of Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Tyranitar New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Tyranitar and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
Lechonk Female Evolution Oinkologne Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once the floodgates are opened there’s no chance of holding the leaks back. With review copies of the games’ out-and-about, leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be swarming in until the game’s release. One of those leaks includes a potential leak of the Lechonk female evolution Oinkologne.
[Sources] Tenacity Likely to Join Evil Geniuses
One of the most highly touted prospects in the LCS will be taking their talents to an evil place. According to sources, Tenacity has verbally agreed and will likely be making his way over to Evil Geniuses. This was probably in a buyout from 100 Thieves as they still had him under contract until 2024. The amount for this buyout is not currently known. What is known is that Tenacity has seemingly found a home and his first true starting position in the LCS.
Team Liquid Haeri Contract Extended Until 2024
One of the top LCS Academy Mid Laners, Haeri, has had his contract extended until the end of 2024 according to the Global Contract Database. This comes after much discussion surrounding players from Team Liquid Academy in the past few weeks. Many have been asking, where would all of the Team Liquid Academy squad end up? This may be at least a partial answer to this question. Here is the latest on Team Liquid Haeri and his contract extension.
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Is God of War Ragnarok Coming To PC?
With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask if God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC. While the original launch date for God of War Ragnarok is set for November 9, 2022, that release date is only meant for Playstation 5 and even Playstation 4 users. Officially confirmed by Sony, this entry into the God Of War franchise will not be exclusive any longer. The game will release for PC users at least a year after the PS5 and PS4 versions are released. No official date has been given and it is uncertain what launcher the title will be arriving upon.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks of Paradox Forms
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are bringing with them about 110 new Pokemon. Some of these Pokemon are brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. Right now, these are being referred to as Paradox forms. This is due to some leaks months ago calling them just that. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks of new Paradox Forms.
England v Japan: women’s international football friendly – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Lionesses maintain their remarkable unbeaten run in Spain? Find out with Rob Smyth
What are Collection Levels in Marvel Snap?
Marvel Snap is changing the way players obtain cards. In Marvel Snap, players can’t actually grab the cards that they want right away. Players need to upgrade their current cards in order to increase their “Collection Level”. As a player increases their Collection Level, they gain access to new cards as well as more credits and boosters. Cards exist inside certain Collection Level thresholds, colloquially called “pools”, and once a player passes a certain Collection Level they gain access to the next pool of cards.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Part 2 Arrives
Three days after Tundra Esports claimed (and then lost) the Aegis, Valve released an announcement regarding the Battle Pass. As promised, the new version of the Battle Pass comes in two parts, and the time is nigh. With the Swag Bag offering a free Battle Pass to everyone, Part 2 looks much more appealing than before. Here’s what fans have in store for them with the Battle Pass: Part 2.
What Is The God Of War Ragnorak Playtime?
With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask how long the God of War Ragnorak playtime is. The main campaign of the title is said to last around 21-23 hours skipping players who simply would like to enjoy the story. If there are any completionists reading this, then double that time up to 40-43 hours to complete all of the side quests, gather collectibles, and complete all other optional activities.
All Pokemon Scarlet Pre Order Bonuses
Pokemon Scarlet is due to launch on Nintendo Switch on 18. Depending on where it’s purchased trainers can expect different Pokemon Scarlet pre-order bonuses with their copy of the title. Pre-Order Bonuses. Best Buy. Cheri Berry. Chesto Berry. Aspear Berry. Pecha Berry. Persim Berry. Rawst Berry. Gamestop. Pre-Orders of...
Pokemon Donphan Forms Revealed as Great Tusk and Iron Treads
In the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, two brand new forms for Donphan were revealed. It looks like they will be version-exclusive Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet. One looking much more like it is from the past and the other from the future. This seems to line up with the box legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Here is the latest on the new Pokemon Donphan Forms, Great Tusk and Iron Treads.
New Bisharp Evolution Possibly Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks continue to pour out. For some fans this is great, others are going to have to do their best to avoid them. This one is a bit different as it seems as though it will be a natural third evolution. Bisharp has always been a popular Pokemon and now it is getting a new Evolution. Here is the latest on the possible leak of the new Bisharp Evolution.
Boston Uprising Part Ways with Head Coach Ascoft
In the very early stages of the offseason, teams are looking to make moves quick. Organizations want to give themselves ample time to find the best available option for their team. At the same time, coaches and players are hoping to do the same when they feel it is time to move on. For Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman, that was exactly the case. On Wednesday Novemeber 9, the Boston Uprising announced the departure of interim Head Coach Ascoft.
Full World Cup Roster for U.S.A.
The U.S.A.’s 2022 World Cup roster has finally been announced just two weeks ahead of the kickoff in Qatar. Fox Soccer’s official Twitter account released the roster after a television special. Take a look at the U.S.A.’s full 2022 World Cup roster below. Cameron Carter-Vickers. Sergino Dest.
